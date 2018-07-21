Teri Hatcher is Cosplaying as Lois Lane at Comic-Con

Although it has been more than 20 years since she played Lois Lane on television, Teri Hatcher reprised the role at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, showing up as the Daily Planet reporter and meeting with fans.

Hatcher was at Comic-Con Friday to attend a celebration for Coraline‘s 10th anniversary and showed up wearing a grey suit. She also walked the convention floor with a microphone, filming a special episode of her Hatching Change YouTube channel.

“I had such an amazing experience at #sdcc! I can wait to share a special video with you on my YouTube channel later… stay tuned for more updates,” Hatcher wrote on Instagram alongside a gallery of photos.

In the photos, Hatcher is seen interviewing fans, including a Catwoman cosplayer. She also posed for photos with fans.

Hatcher starred as Lois Lane on Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman from 1993 to 1997, but has never really left the Superman orbit. In 2010, she appeared in an episode of Smallville as Ella Lane and had an eight-episode arc as the evil Queen of Daxam on Supergirl‘s second season.

In April, Hatcher told Entertainment Weekly the door is still open for a continuation of Lois & Clark, which was cancelled before a cliffhanger could be resolved.

“I know I have a lot of fans that would like to see the whole show rebooted, so maybe that’ll happen,” Hatcher told the magazine. “[Co-star] Dean [Cain] and I both still have really warm feelings about our whole experience on the show. So who knows!”

In the Lois & Clark finale, a baby was left on Lois and Clark’s doorstep, with a note saying the baby was theirs. If the show continued, audiences would have seen the baby grow to become a pre-teen at an accelerated rate and he would start developing superpowers, executive producer Brad Buckner said in a 2003 Kryptonsite interview.

However, executive producer Eugenie Ross-­Leming recently told Entertainment Weekly that the writers were not sure about giving the baby superpowers. One thing was clear though, the baby was not going to really be Lois and Clark’s biological child, but still a baby of Kryptonian lineage.

The series famously focused more on the relationship between Lois and Clark instead of Superman’s heroics. Dean Cain, who also appeared in Supergirl, starred as Clark Kent. Lane Smith played Perry White and John Shea starred as Lex Luthor. The show was cancelled after Hatcher became pregnant and could not appear in season five immediately.

Hatcher will next be seen in Jason Mewes’ Madness in the Method with Kevin Smith.