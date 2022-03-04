The Batman 2 Fan Art Gives Robert Pattinson's Costume Some Updates

Warner Bros. looks like they're all in on Matt Reeves after signing an overall deal with the director. The studio has been doing a bit of an overhaul of their DC Films slate ever since the merger with Discovery became final, with the new CEO David Zaslav canceling a ton of films. Batgirl was among the films to get canceled and the film was supposed to lead the DC Extended Universe into a brand new direction, but it seems that now there are some different plans. Reeves recently began work on the script for The Batman sequel, and it seems that that universe is pretty safe. Fans really enjoyed the first film and they can't wait for the sequel. One fan even went as as creating a new costume for Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Jaxonderr created a cool piece of fan art that imagines what Pattinson's next costume could look like. The new design takes elements from Batman's Rebirth costume with the yellow highlighted bat symbol. It also takes elements from the first films costume but gives its some much needed upgrades. You can check out the fan art below!

Pattinson looks great in the cape and cowl that he wore in the film, but it turns out that one of his personality traits actually helped him with the role. The actor is well known for his social awkwardness within the press and it seems that it actually helped him while filming The Batman. Director Matt Reeves previously made an appearance on KCRW where he revealed exactly how Pattinson's physical awkwardness helped him portray the Dark Knight.

"Not only is it a facet, obviously, of who he is, because obviously that's partly him, but it's something he's in control of as well," Reeves said to the Podcast. "One of the things I found so fascinating about working with him is he works in a way that feels almost like a method actor. And yet, you can see that he has great access to his emotions, and he puts himself into a state. But he's also in incredible control of his instrument, the way he moves. It's all very technical, and it's very intentional. So I could say to him, I need this to be hotter, and he could access that very easily. [And I could say] but I also, because of this cowl and the way the light is hitting your eye, I need you to lean a little bit more to your left, because otherwise I won't see your eye. And he could do both those things at once."

"He had a tremendous ability to access his emotions, but also be in control of his movement, so all of that stuff is coming from a very internal place. But he has a tremendous facility with himself physically. He's just very able to access all of that stuff, but also weirdly at the same time, while he can be out of control, he can also be incredibly in control in terms of how to calibrate his voice, the way he's leaning, where he's standing. And so all of those choices I think he's making are on some level, very conscious, too, even though I know some of it has to be unconscious because it is coming from a very instinctual place." The Batman director added.

Directed by Matt Reves, The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as GCPD's James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Colin Farrell as Oswald "Penguin" Cobblepot. The film is streaming on HBO Max now!

