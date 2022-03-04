The Batman 2 Trends as DC Fans Worry About No Comic-Con News
Warner Bros. Pictures' panel in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 had a lot of rumors swirling around. Officially the studio only promised the news for Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Black Adam would be shared with attendees, but that didn't stop some fans from wondering what surprises might be in store. Not only did Henry Cavill not appear to talk about the future of Superman but no official news about The Batman 2 was revealed. An official follow-up to this year's hit DC adaptation was confirmed earlier this year at CinemaCon, so it would be unlikely that there are other updates since then, but fans still got the title to trend as you can see below.
"Matt (Reeves) took one of our most iconic and beloved superheroes and delivered a fresh vision that clearly resonated with audiences and with your incredible support, shattered box office records around the world, which is one of the reasons I'm excited to break the news that Matt, Rob Pattinson and the whole team will be taking audiences back to Gotham with The Batman 2," Warner Bros. Pictures boss Toby Emmerich confirmed at CinemaCon this year.
"I just want to echo what Toby said and thank you all for your tremendous support for The Batman," Reeves added. "We could have gotten here without the faith enthusiasm and hard work. Of everyone in this room and your amazing teams here around the world. Every part of this journey has been thrilling for me as a filmmaker and a huge fan of this character and I'm excited to jump back into this world for the next chapter."
No official word on when The Batman 2 will be released, or even start filming, has been confirmed.
Surprised
I’m also really surprised that they didn’t bring footage of Batgirl or maybe some announcements for like Joker 2 or The Batman 2 or basically anything else other than #BlackAdam and #ShazamMovie. Oh well, let’s see if @MarvelStudios can up the ante. #SDCC— Corrinth Darkstar (@Darkstar4209) July 23, 2022
THATS IT???
THATS IT????😭😭😭
no the batman 2 wtfffff https://t.co/uzHSxM37DH— jake (@gonzofan07) July 23, 2022
You're not
Am I the only one who doesn't care for any DC film coming that isn't The Batman 2 or Joker 2?— ItMeShaun 🐝 (@ItMeShaun) July 23, 2022
where's the Batman 2
alright no one actually cares about Black Adam fr where’s the Batman 2— ⚔ (@BrosephSZN) July 23, 2022
More invested in The Batman
At this point, I'm more excited/ invested for Matt Reeves "The Batman" world. (The Batman 2, Riddler Year one, The Penguin series, ect.)— Lorenzo AbernathyIII (@ZoVCustomz) July 23, 2022
Crying continues
//no the batman 2 news...
*cries*— edward (@realriddIer) July 23, 2022
RIGHT?!
DC Fandome is still happening this year, right?! We’ll probably get The Batman 2 news then— Ash ⍟⎊ (@cptstrkwlker) July 23, 2022
screaming, crying, etc
Well you got more composure than I do. Let me find out there's no The Batman 2 announcement and I'm like... pic.twitter.com/05sjOVHzA2— BatNerd4242 (@BNerd4242) July 23, 2022
oh Boys
No the Batman 2 announcement pic.twitter.com/DVksXWQA7w— kody (@otanigoat) July 23, 2022
WE NEED A WIN
the batman 2 news, blue beetle and batgirl teasers is all i need. PLEASE DC WE NEED A WIN— seán (@RADlANTBIACK) July 23, 2022