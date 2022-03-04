The Batman 2 Trends as DC Fans Worry About No Comic-Con News

Warner Bros. Pictures' panel in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 had a lot of rumors swirling around. Officially the studio only promised the news for Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Black Adam would be shared with attendees, but that didn't stop some fans from wondering what surprises might be in store. Not only did Henry Cavill not appear to talk about the future of Superman but no official news about The Batman 2 was revealed. An official follow-up to this year's hit DC adaptation was confirmed earlier this year at CinemaCon, so it would be unlikely that there are other updates since then, but fans still got the title to trend as you can see below.

"Matt (Reeves) took one of our most iconic and beloved superheroes and delivered a fresh vision that clearly resonated with audiences and with your incredible support, shattered box office records around the world, which is one of the reasons I'm excited to break the news that Matt, Rob Pattinson and the whole team will be taking audiences back to Gotham with The Batman 2," Warner Bros. Pictures boss Toby Emmerich confirmed at CinemaCon this year.

"I just want to echo what Toby said and thank you all for your tremendous support for The Batman," Reeves added. "We could have gotten here without the faith enthusiasm and hard work. Of everyone in this room and your amazing teams here around the world. Every part of this journey has been thrilling for me as a filmmaker and a huge fan of this character and I'm excited to jump back into this world for the next chapter."

No official word on when The Batman 2 will be released, or even start filming, has been confirmed.