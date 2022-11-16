The Batman 4K Blu-ray Is Dirt Cheap Right Now

If you haven't added Matt Reeves' The Batman film starring Robert Pattinson to your Blu-ray collection yet, would a price tag of only $9.96 tempt you? That's what Amazon and Walmart are charging for the standard 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, which matches the price of the standard Blu-ray edition. It's also an all-time low price by a considerable margin. You can grab the deal here on Amazon and here at Walmart (Black Friday deal) while it lasts. Best Buy has an exclusive SteelBook edition, but it's hard to justify at 3x the price.

There are more early Black Friday Blu-ray deals where that came from. You can check out Amazon's offerings right here and Walmart's offerings here. Both retailers are offering similar deals on many of the titles, including other gems like Jurassic World Dominion on 4K Blu-ray for $12.96, Everything Everywhere All at Once on 4K Blu-ray for $9.96, and Spider-Man: No Way Home on 4K Blu-ray for $12.95.

Getting back to The Batman, a breakdown of the special features on the 4K Blu-ray release can be found below.