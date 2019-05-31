The Batman: Battinson Leads Over Patman In Poll For Robert Pattison Nickname

It would seem that Robert Pattinson is destined to be the next Batman after the latest audition, and fans are quickly trying to process everything that comes with that casting. Fans have already created numerous pieces of fan art and are trying to figure out who else should fill out the cast now that we know who the Dark Knight will be, but that’s not the only question we have about the casting. Another though much less important question becomes what will Pattinson’s Batman nickname be, and ComicBook.com’s latest poll seems to indicate fans are liking one choice over another.

We posted a poll asking “Okay but what do we call him? #Patman or #battinson?”, and fans quickly threw their approval towards Battinson. Patman holds just 30% of the vote at the moment (out of 2,146 total votes), while Battinson holds 70% of the vote, and seems to be the eventual winner. Granted, there’s some time left, but we don’t see Patman overtaking Battinson when all is said and done.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ben Affleck was the previous person under the mask, and fans went with the nickname Batfleck, though the Batman actors that came before him didn’t really get a nickname. Battinson just works on several levels, and we’re kind of hoping it sticks.

Warner Bros. has yet to make an official confirmation about the Pattinson casting, though in all likelihood that should come today or Monday. It seems Matt Reeves‘ Batman vision is finally coming together, and though we don’t know much about the film, we do know it will focus more on Batman’s detective skills and have a noir tone, which is very different from previous Batman films.

For the last go-round, Affleck’s Batman focused more on his emotional change from grizzled loner to someone who could lead and form a team, which played out in Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. At one point Affleck was going to star in Reeves’ Batman film but ended up departing the project, a project that he was set to also direct and write the script for initially.

It seems someone else is stepping into the Batman role though, and we can’t wait to see what Battinson is going to bring to the table.