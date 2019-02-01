Ben Affleck Comments on Leaving ‘The Batman’

After years of speculation, a new report reveals that Ben Affleck is stepping down as Batman, with the actor giving The Batman his blessing on social media.

When sharing the report that claimed the actor was leaving the franchise behind, Affleck added, “Excited for The Batman in Summer 2021 and to see Matt Reeves‘ vision come to life.

Warner Bros. has yet to officially address the situation, though Affleck sharing the article which hinted at his departure seemingly serving as his official confirmation. It is unclear, however, if a future project which depicts a Bruce Wayne closer to Affleck’s age could see the actor return in some capacity.

Batman has been one of DC’s most iconic characters, coming to life in various films dating all the way back to Adam West’s Batman: The Movie in 1966. Despite his pop culture prominence, the upcoming adventure has been the source of much of fans’ speculation.

Man of Steel launched the shared universe in 2013, setting the mood of the upcoming series of superhero films. Ben Affleck debuted as Batman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, a film that was a box office smash, yet earned poor critical reviews. Batman was once again in the forefront with Justice League, earning similar dour reviews while failing to make a dent at the box office.

Amidst the negative reactions to the DCEU films, rumors began to swirl that Affleck hoped to quietly leave the superhero series behind. He was initially attached to write and direct The Batman, yet he handed over creative leadership to Reeves, citing that it would be an exhausting endeavor trying to direct while also starring.

In the months since Reeves has taken over the project, reports have claimed the film would focus on a younger Bruce Wayne, likely needing a new actor to take over from Affleck. Were this the case, and with no other Batman-related projects confirmed, Affleck could hang up the cowl for good.

Earlier today, writer/director Reeves shared new details about his vision for The Batman.

“What it will be called ultimately, I don’t know. Aquaman is going to be very different from the Todd Phillips Joker movie, and that’s going to be different from Shazam and Harley Quinn,” Reeves shared with The Hollywood Reporter. “Warners believes they don’t have to try to develop a giant slate that has to have all the plans for how it’s going to connect. What they need to try and do is make good movies with these characters.”

The Batman will be landing in theaters on June 25, 2021.

