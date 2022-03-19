The Batman To Cross $300 Million in Third Weekend at the Box Office

The Batman is set to cross $300 million in its third weekend at the domestic box office. The film started strong with the second-biggest opening since the pandemic began, and stayed stellar in its second weekend. In its third frame, the latest Batman reboot will earn $36.8 million. That will bring its domestic box office total to $303 million b the time Sunday rolls around. The Batman ComicBook.com’s Kofi Outlaw gave the film a 4-out-of-5 review:

“As a reboot, The Batman is a very good re-introduction of the Batman movie franchise, but one that feels like a victim of circumstance. It seems like there was originally a clear deeper thematic point in mind – until the entire world took a chaotic downward spiral. The most we now get from The Batman is a final message of, ‘Hey, things are really messed up, but, uh, let’s try to help one another, okay?’ Given current circumstances around the world (at the time of writing this), maybe that’s the only message a superhero movie can manage right now.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Batman‘s success may affect how Warner Bros. Pictures approaches future DC Comics movies. “The secret of the movie business is quality. It’s the best business strategy for both theatrical motion pictures and superhero movies,” Warner Bros. Pictures chairman Toby Emmerich told Deadline following The Batman‘s opening weekend. “The movies don’t have to all have the same tone, or interlock with other DC movies, or have an Easter egg that sets up another film. Quality is the most important factor for a studio, and the biggest thing you can do to influence quality is the filmmaker that you hire.”

Warner Bros. is already turning The Batman into a DC sub-franchise. A previously announced Gotham City police series will instead focus on Arkham Asylum, and HBO Max ordered a series starring Colin Farrell as The Penguin.

“We are thrilled to bring audiences a new version of this iconic DC character that they have never seen before. It is incredible to be working with Matt, Dylan and Lauren on continuing this story and to see Colin take his already exceptional performance in The Batman to the next level,” said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max.

Matt Reeves directed The Batman. Robert Pattinson stars as Bruce Wayne, with Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, and Barry Keoghan as a surprising mystery character. A full list of top 10 films at the box office this weekend follows.

1. The Batman

Week Three

Weekend: $36.8 million

$36.8 million Total: $300.1 million

Batman ventures into Gotham City’s underworld when a sadistic killer leaves behind a trail of cryptic clues. As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans become clear, he must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued the metropolis.

Matt Reeves directs The Batman. The film stars Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell.

2. Jujutsu Kaisen 0

Opening Weekend

Total: $19 million

Yuta Okkotsu gains control of an extremely powerful, cursed spirit and gets enrolled in the Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School by sorcerers to help him control his power and keep an eye on him.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is based on the manga of the same name, which is a prequel to the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series, both of which were created by Gege Akutami. Sunghoo Park directs the film adaptation from a script written by Hiroshi Seko. The film’s English dub voice cast includes Kayleigh McKee (Yuta Okkotsu), Anairis Quiñones (Rika Orimoto), Allegra Clark (Maki Zen’in), Xander Mobus (Toge Inumaki), Matthew David Rudd (Panda), Kaiji Tang (Satoru Gojo), and Lex Lang (Suguru Geto).

3. Uncharted

Week Five

Weekend: $8.3 million

$8.3 million Total: $126.2 million



Nathan Drake and his wisecracking partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan embark on a dangerous quest to find the greatest treasure never found while also tracking clues that may lead to Nate’s long-lost brother.

Ruben Fleischer directs Uncharted from a screenplay by Rafe Lee Judkins, Art Marcum, and Matt Holloway, based on Naughty Dog’s video game series. The film stars Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonio Banderas.

4. Dog

Week Five

Weekend: $4.3 million

$4.3 million Total: $54.4 million



With a dog named Lulu by his side, Army Ranger Briggs races down the Pacific Coast to make it to a soldier’s funeral on time. Along the way, Briggs and Lulu drive each other completely crazy, break a handful of laws, narrowly evade death, and learn to let down their guards to have a fighting chance of finding happiness.

Channing Tatum and Reid Carolin directed Dog. Tatum also stars with Jane Adams, Kevin Nash, Q’orianka Kilcher, Ethan Suplee, Emmy Raver-Lampman, and Bill Burr.

5. X

Opening Weekend

Total: $4.1 million

A group of actors sets out to make an adult film in rural Texas under the noses of their reclusive hosts, but when the elderly couple catches their young guests in the act, the cast finds themselves in a desperate fight for their lives.

Ti West directs X. The film stars Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega, Martin Henderson, Brittany Snow, Owen Campbell, Stephen Ure, and Scott Mescudi.

6. Spider-Man: No Way Home

Week 14

Weekend: $3.54 million

$3.54 million Total: $797.9 million



With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Jon Watts directed Spider-Man: No Way Home from a screenplay written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Benedict Wong, Tony Revolori, and Marisa Tomei.

7. Sing 2

Week 13

Weekend: $1.77 million

$1.77 million Total: $158.7 million



Can-do koala Buster Moon and his all-star cast of animal performers prepare to launch a dazzling stage extravaganza in the glittering entertainment capital of the world. There’s just one hitch — he has to find and persuade the world’s most reclusive rock star to join them. What begins as Buster’s dream of big-time success soon becomes an emotional reminder of the power of music to heal even the most broken heart.

Garth Jennings wrote and directed Sing 2, with Christophe Lourdelet co-directing. The film’s voice cast includes Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Jennings, Peter Serafinowicz, Jennifer Saunders, Nick Offerman, Bobby Cannavale, Pharrell Williams, Halsey, Chelsea Peretti, Letitia Wright, Eric André, Adam Buxton, and Bono.

8. Death on the Nile

Week Six

Weekend: $1.75 million

$1.75 million Total: $43.6 million



Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short.

Death on the Nile is an adaptation of Agatha Christie’s 1937 mystery novel of the same name. Kenneth Branagh directs and stars as Hercule Poirot. The cast also includes Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright.

9. The Kashmir Files

Opening Weekend

Total: $1.6 million

Interviews about the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus in 1990.

Vivek Agnihotri directs The Kashmir Files. It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi and Mithun Chakraborty.

10. The Outfit

Opening Weekend

Total: $1.44 million

The film follows Leonard, an English tailor who used to craft suits on London’s world-famous Savile Row.

Graham Moore directs The Outfit from a script he co-wrote with Johnathan McClain. The film stars Mark Rylance, Zoey Deutch, Johnny Flynn, Dylan O’Brien, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Simon Russell Beale.