The Batman Cast Praises Director Matt Reeves for Obsessive Attention to Detail

We’re just a few months away from the release of The Batman, which will bring Matt Reeves’ unique take on the DC Comics universe to fruition. The film will provide a genre-bending look at Bruce Wayne / Batman (Robert Pattinson) and his allies and adversaries, which is directed and co-written by Reeves. In a recent interview with Movie Maker, the cast of The Batman spoke about Reeves’ unique attention to detail, and the fascinating ways that that manifested on set.

“There’s a whole different language, body language, you have to learn to make it do what you want it to do,” Pattinson argued. “If you look too much into the light, it looks completely ridiculous, and you’re wearing a Halloween costume. But if you’re like two millimeters down, it’s like — oh, that’s completely totemic, and like it looks exactly how it’s supposed to look. But to learn how to feel that and learn how to react to how the light hits it, takes forever.

“Every day, night and day, he eats, drinks, sleeps Batman, and all the characters in this mythology,” Colin Farrell, who plays Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin, revealed. “He’s no doubt hunched over a monitor as we speak, still finishing putting the final touches together.”

“Matt is the most specific person and director I’ve ever worked with,” Zoe Kravitz, who portrays Catwoman, added. “And I really think it’s one of his biggest strengths. I think sometimes he beats himself up about it, because he can probably drive himself almost crazy sometimes. But his specificity is really beautiful, especially in a film like this where it can be so easy to just focus on the big action sequences or the explosions. And he will pay attention to the way you put down a cup.

“There were times when I thought, maybe we don’t need that comma there,” Jeffrey Wright, who plays James Gordon, revealed. “And he’s like, ‘Wait a minute – that comma relates to a comma in the next scene. If you take that one out, then it changes the value of the next one.’ It’s a really tightly woven script.”

The Batman will see Pattinson bringing about an entirely new take on the character, with a cast that also includes Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Kravitz as Catwoman, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

The Batman is currently set to be released in theaters on Friday, March 4th.