The Batman Has Gotten Clearance for Release in China

The Batman is clear to release in China. Warner Bros. hasn’t set a release date in the region. Still, clearance is significant as not many Hollywood studio films have opened in China over the past several months. The Batman is getting through despite including what some other markets consider racy content. According to Deadline, Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz announced the news to fans via Warner Bros.’s account on the Chinese social media network Weibo. “Today, I have good news for you,” Pattinson opened. Kravitz added, “Our new movie, The Batman, will be released in China.” Colin Farrell and Paul Dano, who play Batman rogues the Penguin and the Riddler, also appeared.

China is letting The Batman into the country while it has banned every Marvel release over the past year. That includes Black Widow, Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. It appears to be a targeted blackballing of Marvel, though no one can say why for sure. Some believe it has to do with Black Widow‘s depiction of communism. Others think it is related to comments allegedly made by Eternals director Chloe Zhao or Shang-Chi star Simu Liu that offended the CCP.

The Batman introduces Robert Pattinson as DC’s newest on-screen Dark Knight. The ensemble cast includes Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

According to The Batman’s official synopsis, “Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies — Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) — amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens.

“When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.”

The Batman opens in theaters in North America on March 4th.