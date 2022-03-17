The Batman Crosses $500 Million at Global Box Office

Warner Bros. The Batman is already a big hit at the box office and it has just crossed a major milestone, eclipsing the $500 million mark at the global box office. In the US the film has brought in over $258.3 million and over $247 million in international markets for a worldwide total of $505.8 million. The film is WB’s biggest hit since Joker in 2019, and has already every movie released by the studio in 2020 and 2021. Joker‘s domestic haul is in the sights of the film though as the Joaquin Phoenix-starring film brought in $335 million in the US, a figure that The Batman will have no trouble crossing in the coming weeks.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to see people all over the world enjoying The Batman in theaters,” Warner Bros Pictures Chairman Toby Emmerich said in a statement. “Matt Reeves has delivered an extraordinary film that manages to honor the legacy of this global cultural hero while taking moviegoers into an experience that feels fresh and original. We congratulate Matt, Dylan, Walter, Chantal, Robert and Zoë, and the entire cast and crew on this wonderful benchmark.”

The Batman is already on its way to catching up to Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Joker, but has already surpassed Batman Begins and the Tim Burton/Joel Schumacher films (unadjusted that is). It seems entirely reasonable that The Batman will go on to out-gross the likes of Man of Steel, Aquaman, and Suicide Squad at the domestic box office as well; the real challenge will be if it can catch 2017’s Wonder Woman, which brought in an impressive $412 million in the US alone.

Two movies that The Batman will have trouble catching however are The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises, which brought in $533.7 million and $448 million at the domestic box office, respectively. Both of those films also eclipsed the $1 billion mark as well, another landmark that will be tough for The Batman. In a world that continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic though that is a rare marker for most movies with only .

What’s most impressive about The Batman‘s domestic haul so far is that it’s very close to becoming Robert Pattinson’s highest grossing movie of all-time in the US with The Twilight Saga: Eclipse still his biggest domestic hit ($300 million). The Batman has also now passed War for the Planet of the Apes to become Matt Reeves’ second highest grossing movie of all-time as a director worldwide and his highest grossing movie in the US. Dawn of the Planet of the Apes from 2014 remains his biggest hit globally with $710.6 million.