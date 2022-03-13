Following the second-biggest opening since the pandemic began, The Batman is staying strong in its second weekend at the box office. Warner Bros.’s new Batman reboot earned $66 million at the domestic box office this weekend, dropping about half of its opening weekend total, which is a stellar hold for a blockbuster. Its domestic box office total will grow to around $238.5 million by Monday morning. The Batman. ComicBook.com’s Kofi Outlaw awarded the film a 4-out-of-5 review:

“As a reboot, The Batman is a very good re-introduction of the Batman movie franchise, but one that feels like a victim of circumstance. It seems like there was originally a clear deeper thematic point in mind – until the entire world took a chaotic downward spiral. The most we now get from The Batman is a final message of, ‘Hey, things are really messed up, but, uh, let’s try to help one another, okay?’ Given current circumstances around the world (at the time of writing this), maybe that’s the only message a superhero movie can manage right now.”

The Batman‘s success could affect the future of DC Comics movies. “The secret of the movie business is quality. It’s the best business strategy for both theatrical motion pictures and superhero movies,” Warner Bros. Pictures chairman Toby Emmerich told Deadline on the heels of The Batman‘s impressive opening weekend. “The movies don’t have to all have the same tone, or interlock with other DC movies, or have an Easter egg that sets up another film. Quality is the most important factor for a studio, and the biggest thing you can do to influence quality is the filmmaker that you hire.”

Warner Bros. is already working on turning The Batman into a mini-franchise. A previously announced series focusing on the Gotham City police was scrapped in favor of a show focusing on Arkham Asylum. HBO Max already ordered a series starring Colin Farrell as The Penguin.

“We are thrilled to bring audiences a new version of this iconic DC character that they have never seen before. It is incredible to be working with Matt, Dylan and Lauren on continuing this story and to see Colin take his already exceptional performance in The Batman to the next level,” said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max.

Matt Reeves directed The Batman. Robert Pattinson stars as Bruce Wayne, with Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, and Barry Keoghan as a surprising mystery character. A full list of top 10 films at the box office this weekend follows.

1. The Batman

Week Two

Weekend: $66 million

$66 million Total: $238.5 million

Batman ventures into Gotham City’s underworld when a sadistic killer leaves behind a trail of cryptic clues. As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans become clear, he must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued the metropolis.

Matt Reeves directs The Batman. The film stars Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell.

2. Uncharted

Week Four

Weekend: $9.25 million

$9.25 million Total: $113.3 million



Nathan Drake and his wisecracking partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan embark on a dangerous quest to find the greatest treasure never found while also tracking clues that may lead to Nate’s long-lost brother.

Ruben Fleischer directs Uncharted from a screenplay by Rafe Lee Judkins, Art Marcum, and Matt Holloway, based on Naughty Dog’s video game series. The film stars Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonio Banderas.

3. BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage

Opening Weekend

Total: $6.8 million

BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE is the latest world tour series headlined by 21st century pop icons BTS, featuring powerful performances and the greatest hit songs from throughout their incredible career. The earlier Los Angeles shows were seen by approximately 813,000 people across the four sold-out shows, making them one of the most successful shows in 2021.

4. Dog

Week Four

Weekend: $5.3 million

$5.3 million Total: $47.8 million



With a dog named Lulu by his side, Army Ranger Briggs races down the Pacific Coast to make it to a soldier’s funeral on time. Along the way, Briggs and Lulu drive each other completely crazy, break a handful of laws, narrowly evade death, and learn to let down their guards to have a fighting chance of finding happiness.

Channing Tatum and Reid Carolin directed Dog. Tatum also stars with Jane Adams, Kevin Nash, Q’orianka Kilcher, Ethan Suplee, Emmy Raver-Lampman, and Bill Burr.

5. Spider-Man: No Way Home

Week 13

Weekend: $4 million

$4 million Total: $792.2 million



With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Jon Watts directed Spider-Man: No Way Home from a screenplay written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Benedict Wong, Tony Revolori, and Marisa Tomei.

6. Death on the Nile

Week Five

Weekend: $2.5 million

$2.5 million Total: $40.8 million



Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short.

Death on the Nile is an adaptation of Agatha Christie’s 1937 mystery novel of the same name. Kenneth Branagh directs and stars as Hercule Poirot. The cast also includes Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright.

7. Radhe Shyam

Opening Weekend

Total: $1.86 million

Radhe Shyam is a romantic drama set in Europe in the 1970s starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in prominent roles.

Radha Krishna Kumar directed Radhe Shyam.

8. Sing 2

Week 12

Weekend: $1.55 million

$1.55 million Total: $155.7 million



Can-do koala Buster Moon and his all-star cast of animal performers prepare to launch a dazzling stage extravaganza in the glittering entertainment capital of the world. There’s just one hitch — he has to find and persuade the world’s most reclusive rock star to join them. What begins as Buster’s dream of big-time success soon becomes an emotional reminder of the power of music to heal even the most broken heart.

Garth Jennings wrote and directed Sing 2, with Christophe Lourdelet co-directing. The film’s voice cast includes Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Jennings, Peter Serafinowicz, Jennifer Saunders, Nick Offerman, Bobby Cannavale, Pharrell Williams, Halsey, Chelsea Peretti, Letitia Wright, Eric André, Adam Buxton, and Bono.

9. Jackass Forever

Week Six

Weekend: $1.1 million

$1.1 million Total: $56.2 million

Celebrate the joy of a perfectly executed shot to the groin as Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O and the rest of the gang return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd and often dangerous displays of stunts and comedy.

Jeff Tremaine directed Jackass Forever. It stars Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, and Preston Lacy.

10. Scream

Week Nine

Weekend: $430,000

$430,000 Total: $80.9 million

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, Calif., a new killer dons the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett direct Scream from a screenplay by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. The film stars Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Neve Campbell.