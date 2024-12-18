The Batman Director Confirms Talks Have Started About The Penguin Season 2

Director Matt Reeves confirmed that planning for The Penguin Season 2 is already underway in a new interview with Variety published on Wednesday. Reeves and Zoë Kravitz sat down with the outlet to talk about the sequel to The Batman, among other things. Reeves confirmed that talks are underway, but getting another season made is still far from guaranteed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When asked about The Batman — Part II, Reeves said: “We’re finishing the script. We’re going to be shooting next year.” Kravitz chimed in to ask about more TV spinoffs, noting how popular and successful The Penguin was. Reeves replied: “Yeah, we’re talking to [showrunner Lauren LeFranc] about doing another season. That was a special experience. I just feel really fortunate. These characters don’t belong to me; they belong to the world. It comes down to whether you can approach them in a way that expresses something personal.”

The Penguin was original conceived as a miniseries for HBO, playing to the success of Reeves’ 2022 hit The Batman. It played up the “World’s Greatest Detective” aspect of Batman (Robert Pattinson), which made it appropriate to explore more of the street-level crime and corruption in his story – including his wealthy adversary the Oswald Cobb, a.k.a. “the Penguin.” Played by Colin Farrell, this version of Oz played a small role in the movie, but made up for that in the 8-episode series.

So far, word of a second season has come mostly from Reeves — and fans, of course. Although it was a miniseries, the show was beloved and successful, and Reeves told The Hollywood Reporter that a second season was “on the table.” Farrell, on the other hand, told the outlet that he was not enthusiastic about returning to Gotham. He said that the character took him to a dark place as a method actor, while the prosthetics were grueling to wear. He said: “I never want to put on that f—ing suit and f—ing head again.”

Farrell has signed on to appear in The Batman — Part II, and Reeves has signed on to direct a third movie after that. The sequel is expected to see the return of Pattinson as Batman, Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth as well. There’s no word on Kravitz reprising her role as Selina Kyle — a.k.a. Catwoman — and the interview did not make it sound like she and Reeves have been discussing that possibility.

The Batman and The Penguin are streaming now on Max. Check back for updates on the sequels to both as they become available.