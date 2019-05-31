DC

The Batman: Fans React to Roller Coaster Robert Pattinson Casting

The Saga of the Bat-Cast has finally ended and Warner Bros. Pictures officially announced Robert Pattinson as the newest actor to play Batman. The former Twilight star will join writer and director Matt Reeves for a new journey in Gotham City, one that is rumored to feature the Caped Crusader on an investigation that will put him up against some of his fiercest villains.

Pattinson was first rumored to be on the short list months ago, and just two weeks ago a report ran that said he’d all but signed the contract. Shortly after, another report indicated that the deal was not done; there were screen and costume tests to conduct, and actor Nicholas Hoult was still in the running.

But now it’s been finalized and Pattinson is gearing up for The Batman, the latest in a long line of talented actors to tackle Bruce Wayne and his crimefighting alter ego. But fans have been thrown for a loop in this announcement, after all of the conflicting reports and controversy surrounding Pattinson’s involvement.

While any and every comic book fan is likely looking forward to a new Batman movie, some are wondering if Pattinson is right for the role. Others look toward the smaller films he’s participated in since the Twilight Saga ended, with movies like Cosmopolis and The Rider often cited as examples for his range.

Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Comics are no strangers to fan backlash to casting announcements. Ben Affleck addressed the reaction when he was first revealed to play the role, and fans did not respond well to the news of Heath Ledger’s casting as the Joker for The Dark Knight.

Even Michael Keaton was lambasted in the late ’80s when he was announced to be in Tim Burton’s Batman movie, with only memorable credits in Mr. Mom and Beetlejuice to his name at that point.

At this point, it’s probably best to give the filmmakers the benefit of the doubt and trust in the process, as it’s mostly worked out before. That said, Pattinson’s casting is invoking some strong reactions from fans eager to see The Batman.

Read on to see some of the reactions fans are having in response to the Pattinson news.

The Batman is scheduled to premiere in theaters on June 25, 2021.

