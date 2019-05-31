The Batman: Fans React to Roller Coaster Robert Pattinson Casting

The Saga of the Bat-Cast has finally ended and Warner Bros. Pictures officially announced Robert Pattinson as the newest actor to play Batman. The former Twilight star will join writer and director Matt Reeves for a new journey in Gotham City, one that is rumored to feature the Caped Crusader on an investigation that will put him up against some of his fiercest villains.

Pattinson was first rumored to be on the short list months ago, and just two weeks ago a report ran that said he’d all but signed the contract. Shortly after, another report indicated that the deal was not done; there were screen and costume tests to conduct, and actor Nicholas Hoult was still in the running.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But now it’s been finalized and Pattinson is gearing up for The Batman, the latest in a long line of talented actors to tackle Bruce Wayne and his crimefighting alter ego. But fans have been thrown for a loop in this announcement, after all of the conflicting reports and controversy surrounding Pattinson’s involvement.

While any and every comic book fan is likely looking forward to a new Batman movie, some are wondering if Pattinson is right for the role. Others look toward the smaller films he’s participated in since the Twilight Saga ended, with movies like Cosmopolis and The Rider often cited as examples for his range.

Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Comics are no strangers to fan backlash to casting announcements. Ben Affleck addressed the reaction when he was first revealed to play the role, and fans did not respond well to the news of Heath Ledger’s casting as the Joker for The Dark Knight.

Even Michael Keaton was lambasted in the late ’80s when he was announced to be in Tim Burton’s Batman movie, with only memorable credits in Mr. Mom and Beetlejuice to his name at that point.

At this point, it’s probably best to give the filmmakers the benefit of the doubt and trust in the process, as it’s mostly worked out before. That said, Pattinson’s casting is invoking some strong reactions from fans eager to see The Batman.

Read on to see some of the reactions fans are having in response to the Pattinson news.

The Batman is scheduled to premiere in theaters on June 25, 2021.

Trust the process…

Robert Pattinson wouldn’t have even been on my radar for #Batman, but I’m willing to wait and see. He’s a solid actor with demonstrated range who fits the general physical parameters of the role. And hey, if Matt Reeves says he’s the guy, that’s good enough for me. — Zaki Hasan (@zakiscorner) May 31, 2019

Recast the League, you cowards!

Now with #RobertPattinson as the new #Batman we have a new Justice League 😂 pic.twitter.com/MjmFbmABTR — Román saw Endgame x2 (@rolo143) May 31, 2019

Just when you think you’re out, they pull you back in…

Apologies to Robert Pattinson for making him return to Comic-Con and deal with nerd bullshit for the next six years — Justin Carter (@GigawattConduit) May 31, 2019

It’s all in the chin

Dafoe talking about Robert Pattinson as a Batman.

“he’s got a strong chin, That’s a part of it. Can you imagine anyone with a weak chin ever playing Batman? I don’t think so.” – Willem Dafoe pic.twitter.com/UF445M2wSk — Sunny (@saiprasadd_511) May 23, 2019

What a way to start the day!

Waking up to Robert Pattinson being confirmed as the new Batman is actually heartbreaking. — Toby Steele (@tobyysteele) May 31, 2019

It could be worse. Remember the nipple suit?

I wanna start a petition asking HBO not to remake the final season of GoT, asking Disney not to remake Last Jedi, and asking WB to cast Robert Pattinson as Batman. Because it’s OK if a work of art isn’t everything to everyone. We survived the Clooney nipple suit. It’s cool. — Joe Hill (@joe_hill) May 22, 2019

The “Wait and See” approach

I’ve never seen Robert Pattinson act, so I’m not passing judgement on the Batman decision yet. Visually he comes across as a bit less grizzled than preferred, but I can be persuaded–Michael Keaton didn’t have the physique or look and was a fantastic Batman nevertheless. — Peter Levi (@eyeonthesens) May 31, 2019

Don’t judge a vampire by its sparkles!

I think Robert Pattinson will be a great Batman. It’s unfair to reduce him to Edward Cullen, he has shown profusely in these last years his talent and I’m sure he’ll be able to give to Bruce Wayne that level of complexity that characterizes him. https://t.co/gP7Au0R5It — Ele (@wittysunflower) May 31, 2019

It’s all a bad joke

He has the jaw for it!