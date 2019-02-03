‘The Batman’: Matt Reeves Script Length Revealed

A lot of progress is being made on The Batman, which will reboot the fan-favorite character after Ben Affleck’s final role in Justice League.

Warner Bros. Pictures announced the new film will be released in the summer of 2021, providing fans a long-awaited update for Matt Reeves‘ superhero movie.

A new update from the Hollywood Reporter indicates the first draft for writer and director Reeves’ script is hefty, clocking in at 160 pages so far. While there’s no direct correlation to screen time, the basic rule of thumb indicates that one page is more-or-less equal to one minute of screen time, based on the amount of dialogue and screen direction included.

Of course, that will likely be cut down before principal photography begins, as stated by THR. Don’t expect a nearly 3-hour Batman movie, but it does go to show that Reeves’ idea for the film is quite substantial.

The director recently opened up to the outlet about the film, teasing that it will be unlike any other superhero film coming from DC Comics and Warner Bros.

“Right now, I’m involved in The Batman,” said Reeves. “What it will be called ultimately, I don’t know. Aquaman is going to be very different from the Todd Phillips Joker movie, and that’s going to be different from Shazam and Harley Quinn. Warners believes they don’t have to try to develop a giant slate that has to have all the plans for how it’s going to connect. What they need to try and do is make good movies with these characters.”

Reeves also said the film will be more of a detective story than previously seen from the character’s big screen adventures.

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale,” Reeves added. “It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

The Batman hits theaters on June 25, 2021.