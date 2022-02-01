The Batman Director Teases New Riddler Theme Music

The Batman movie reboot is officially kicking it marketing game into high gear today, just over a month before the film is in theaters – and just days before advanced tickets go on sale. We just got an entire gallery of The Batman official character posters; right on the heels of that release, director Matt Reeves also teased the imminent arrival of some new content for fans: the release of some official theme music for Paul Dano’s version of The Riddler. In a tweet Reeves teases that More of my friend @m_giacchino’s amazing music from @TheBatman is coming this Friday – follow the official playlist to hear it first”.

You can follow the official playlist for The Batman soundtrack and Michael Giacchino’s score HERE.

Matt Reeves released Michael Giacchino’s main theme for The Batman just about two weeks ago – and fans have been loving it. To be fair, Giacchino’s new Batman theme music has been winning fans over ever since it was first played over the red-lit first-look screen test for Robert Pattinson’s Batman, almost two years ago now. That same year, Michael Giacchino expressed his unbridled joy over working on this new era of Batman movies:

“I do love it,” Giacchino told Collider. “I think what he’s doing is really cool, and it’s different and it feels fresh. In the way that I get excited when I see a new graphic novel or comic book coming out with a new take on it. It feels like that.”

The Oscar-winning composer also added that he was freely allowed to bring his sonic vision of Batman to this reboot film:

“I felt total freedom to do whatever I want,” Giacchino said. “Matt always agreed, this is our Batman, this is our vision. In the same way that I always loved, what I still do about Batman comics and graphic novels is that each of these artists, each of these authors they take their own crack at what they want this to be. It’s their version of Batman.”

The Batman will star Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, with a cast that also includes Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Kravitz as Catwoman, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

The Batman hits theaters on March 4th. Paul Dano’s Riddler theme music will be revealed this Friday, February 4th.