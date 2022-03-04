The Batman Hoodies, Jackets, Replicas, and More Are Shipping Now

The Batman film starring Robert Pattinson has finally arrived in theaters, and the reviews are in. An overwhelming number of The Batman products are also in. WarnerMedia Global Brands and Experiences appears to have delivered on the promise to release largest collection of Batman film products in more than a decade in support of the movie, and Merchoid has launched quite a few of these products. The collection incldues t-shirts, hoodies, jackets, replicas, backpacks and more – many of which are shipping now.

You can browse through Merchoid’s entire Batman lineup right here , but we’ve listed some of the new products based on The Batman below. Note that all of the prices include taxes and shipping.

A synopsis for The Batman reads: “From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Matt Reeves’ The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City’s vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne.

“Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies — Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) — amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens.”

“When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.”