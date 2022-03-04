✖

While The Batman is still months away from release, fans can get a glimpse at the black-and-red version of Robert Pattinson's Batsuit courtesy of McFarlane toys. Todd McFarlane shared a look at the McFarlane Toys work office via his Instagram page. Perhaps by accident, McFarlane's tour offered a shot of the black-and-red Batsuit Batman action figure standing atop what appears to be a base resembling a rooftop with a gargoyle. Whether this figure represents an actual moment in Matt Reeves' movie or is a particular variant inspired by early posters for the film remains unclear. You can take a look below.

The Batman wrapped filming in March, a full year ahead of its new theatrical release date. The film will now debut under the 45-day exclusive theatrical window agreed upon in Warner Bros.' new deal with AMC Theatres.

The leaks have BEGUN, these were found on Instagram. The black and red figure is definitely that 12 inch figure from the Miscellaneous March 2022 wave, while I bet the prototype white figure is the Wave 1 Batman figure. https://t.co/U7YVLGsNcM pic.twitter.com/cgelv7Rw5g — TheBatstan (@TheBatstan) August 11, 2021

The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne. Zoë Kravitz is playing Selina Kyle, the cat burglar known as Catwoman, sometimes romantically entangled with Batman. Paul Dano is Edward Nashton, a version of The Riddler with a controversial new design. John Turturro is Carmine Falcone, a Gotham crime boss, while Collin Farrell plays Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot, a.k.a. The Penguin.

Last year, Pattinson talked about how he wants to push Batman to the character's limits. "The only thing that's more complicated is the rating," he told Empire Magazine. "As soon as you make something an R-rated movie, you're freed up to do so much stuff. In terms of the character itself, I want to push it as far as it possibly can go. And I think Matt Reeves does as well. You can do crazy stuff with that part."

Farrell previously discussed the film's script. "I have been watching the Batman films with my kids, but this script is something that feels incredibly original," he told SFX Magazine. "It leans into it, but it doesn't borrow; it's born of the mythology of that character, Bruce Wayne, Batman, and Gotham. But it feels like a treatment and a version that I hadn't seen before. Matt Reeves has done an incredible job of keeping it familiar and, at the same time, unique and new. It's really exciting to be a part of it."

What do you think of this black-and-red Batsuit Batman figure? Do you think it will appear in the film? Let us know what you think in the comments section. The Batman opens in theaters on March 4, 2022.