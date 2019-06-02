No, Riverdale Star Cole Sprouse Has Not Been Cast as Robin in The Batman

DC’s The Batman is finally beginning to fall into place, after Robert Pattinson was finally confirmed to be playing the titular role late last week. Given how generally well-received Pattinson’s casting has been, some have begun to speculate about what the film’s supporting cast could look like — which has snowballed in some unexpected ways. A tweet from Twitter account Le Cinephiles has recently gone viral, which claims that Riverdale star Cole Sprouse has been cast as Dick Grayson/Robin in the film.

BREAKING: Following the official announcement of Robert Pattinson as ‘THE BATMAN,’ Matt Reeves has confirmed Cole Sprouse (‘RIVERDALE’) as Dick Grayson/Robin. pic.twitter.com/8nuaUtxjP3 — Le Cinéphiles (@LeCinephiles) May 31, 2019

As an ever-growing number of people have begun to realize, Le Cinephiles is a parody account of film Twitter culture, with other tweets joking that Rami Malek will reprise his role as Freddy Mercury in Bond 25 and that a new Venom film is going to be released every year. With that in mind, it’s pretty safe to say that this tweet about Sprouse playing Robin isn’t actually true (for the time being, at least).

Videos by ComicBook.com

For one thing, the possibility of Robin being in The Batman is really only a few days old, after a recent report from Forbes suggested as much could happen. There’s also the fact that the decision on Pattinson being Batman only appears to have just been made, as he and Nicholas Hoult were reportedly screen testing for the role a day before the confirmation went public. With that in mind, it will probably be a little while until we actually find out who else is cast in the film, and there will most likely be some sort of rumors or shortlists that come out about it first.

There’s also the fact that Sprouse is only seven years younger than the 33-year-old Pattinson, which might not be the best age difference for the film’s younger Batman. Sprouse’s character of Jughead Jones is also expected to be at the center of next season’s Riverdale mystery, which would theoretically conflict with The Batman filming this fall or early next year.

So no, for the time being, it doesn’t look like Cole Sprouse will be joining the cast of The Batman. But as some have surely argued, if Twilight alum Pattinson can be cast in the film, then anything is possible.

Upcoming DC movies include Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.