The Batman Fans Are Wanting Mr. Freeze in the Sequel

The Batman fans want Mr. Freeze in the sequel after today’s Joker reveal. People have been trying to uncover the secrets of ratalaada.com since the movie premiered. Today, they got a sneak peek at Barry Keoghan’s villain on social media. However, director Matt Reeves and others have been more keen on other bad guys for a prospective sequel. In fact, during a conversation with Fandom, the filmmaker explained how he would love to do a grounded version of the villain’s origin story. Maybe this will keep all of those hopes alive instead of putting them on ice.

“In my view, I just feel drawn to finding the grounded version of everything,” Reeves explained during a Los Angeles Q&A. “To me, it would be a challenge in an interesting way to try to figure out how that could happen. Even the idea of something like Mr. Freeze, that’s such a great story, right?”

https://twitter.com/stormovertitan/status/1507099147668709384?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“I think there’s actually a grounded version of that story that could be really powerful and could be really great,” he continued. “I love that fantastical side of Batman but this iteration, obviously, to me while being very comics faithful but I don’t think this one necessarily.. it doesn’t lean into the fantastical, I guess, but I think to me what would be interesting would be to try to unwind that fantastical and see, ‘Well, how could that make sense here?’ and so that’s kinda my view, how I see it.”

