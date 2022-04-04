The Batman, Peacemaker, and More Take the Spotlight in New HBO Max Trailer for DC Superheroes

HBO Max has been in the streaming service landscape for almost two years, and has gotten attention in the entertainment landscape for a number of reasons. Among them is the fact that Max aims to be the “streaming home of DC”, offering an array of recent and archival movies and TV shows inspired by the comic book publisher’s characters. That fact was the focus of a recent trailer for HBO Max, which highlighted some of the newest and most popular titles that are available on the service.

The trailer not only highlights original series like Peacemaker, Doom Patrol, and DMZ, but also the ability to stream films such as Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), Wonder Woman 1984, and The Batman. Granted, the latter won’t be available on the service for a few more weeks given its current theatrical run, but it still is able to get subscribers hyped nonetheless.

There are also a number of exclusive projects that are in various stages of development for HBO Max, including a second season of the recent hit Peacemaker. The streamer is planning multiple films set within the DC universe, with the slate currently including Batgirl, Black Canary, and Wonder Twins. There are also two television spinoffs surrounding The Batman (including one centered around Colin Farrell’s Oswald Cobblepot / The Penguin), a Justice League Dark universe involving solo projects for John Constantine and Madame Xanadu, DC Super Hero High, and a Green Lantern television series. On the animated front, there’s also Batman: Caped Crusader, a Harley Quinn spinoff series, and a new Legion of Super-Heroes animated series.

“With every movie that we’re looking at now, we are thinking, ‘What’s the potential Max spinoff?’” DC Films president Walter Hamada explained in a 2020 interview.

“HBO Max presents a huge opportunity for DC,” Warner Bros. Picture Group Chair Toby Emmerich echoed in an interview last year. “It allows us to make high-quality mid-budget superhero movies that reintroduce lesser-known DC titles, while also crossing over stand-out characters from our bigger films into original series. Connecting the DC cinematic universe with Max gives our fans more ways to explore the DC multiverse and more chances to enjoy more great stories with these beloved characters.”

