The Batman Set Photo of Robert Pattinson’s Chair Confirms Working Title

Movie fans are quickly growing hyped for The Batman, after getting a first look at Robert Pattinson in costume as the titular character late last week. The “Batsuit” video was released in conjunction with the film ramping up its production, but it looks like more details tied to the film are still in store. A new photo seemingly from the film’s set has made the rounds online, which shows Pattinson’s chair on the film’s set. The chair reveals that the film’s working title (essentially, a code name used to coordinate behind-the-scenes details without drawing attention) is “Vengeance”, confirming reports that suggested as much last December.

As diehard Batman fans know, the word “vengeance” certainly has a special meaning for the Dark Knight. One of the quotes most famously associated with the character, which originated from the Batman: The Animated Series episode “Nothing to Fear”, is “I am vengeance, I am the night, I am Batman!” So, while this working title might not have a lot of hidden layers behind it, it does provide an endearing way to pay tribute to Batman’s decades-long legacy.

The Batman will star Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, with Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Jeffrey Wright lined up to play Jim Gordon.

“I felt a connection to it, I don’t know why… I just really wanted it.” Pattinson said in a previous interview. “I love the kind of history of the part. I love every iteration of how it’s been played. It’s a very, very special part and I think it’s been very carefully — I feel like everyone’s really looked after the character and its history and there’s a lot of reverence for it. You can really feel it in the studio. You can’t say no to it and I really wanted to say yes… I think Matt Reeves has got a really good direction for it. I’m very kind of eager to get started on it.”

