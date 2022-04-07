The Batman S.H. Figuarts Batman Figure Is up for Pre-Order

Bandai Tamashii Nations has opened up pre-orders for a new high-end S.H. Figuarts The Batman action figure. Right off the bat you’ll notice that the headsculpts feature a solid likeness of Robert Pattinson’s Batman thanks to Tamashii Nations’ Digital Printing technology, which aims to capture a likeness in fine detail. However, that’s not the only feature that makes this a standout figure.

The Batman Movie Batman S.H.Figuarts Action Figure stands at 6-inches tall and includes accessories like interchangeable hands, an unmasked face portrait, an interchangeable chest plate, grapnel launchers, a knife, handcuffs, and an adrenaline pen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s certainly a step up from McFarlane Toys’ The Batman offerings, and maybe not quite as good as Mezco’s, so it’s no surprise that the price sits in the middle at $89.99 on pre-order here at Entertainment Earth. Note that you can get free US shipping on orders over $39 using the code SPRINGFREE22 at checkout for a limited time. You won’t be charged until it ships around the October 2022 launch date.

While you’re at it you might want to check out a big list of The Batman merch offerings that were released around the debut of the film back in March. Carhartt also released a The Batman collection earlier this week.

A synopsis for The Batman reads: “From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Matt Reeves’ The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City’s vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne.

“Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies — Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) — amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens.”

“When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.”