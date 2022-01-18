The Batman Toy May Reveal Infamous Line Said By Pattinson

A new toy for The Batman captures Robert Pattinson delivering an infamous line uttered by the Dark Knight. The DC film is officially rated PG-13 for “strong violent and disturbing content, drug content, strong language, and some suggestive material,” but some of the dialogue will be music to fans’ ears. While audiences have had to sit through various Batman actors putting on hilarious deep voices while under the cape and cowl, Robert Pattinson’s Batman sounds rather natural when compared to the likes of Ben Affleck and Christian Bale. An example of Pattinson’s voice can be found in an upcoming to for The Batman.

Action figure enthusiast Raphael Cejaman posted a video review to his YouTube channel displaying a 12-inch The Batman toy from Spinmaster. The figure shows off Pattinson in a Wingsuit Batman costume that retails for $19.99 and is found on Amazon. A clip of the video made its way to Twitter, revealing that when you press the Bat symbol on its chest, the logo lights up. It also delivers the familiar line, “I am the night.” While this isn’t confirmation we’ll hear Pattinson say this in The Batman, it will no doubt excite those hoping it turns out to be real.

https://twitter.com/WayneTerminus/status/1482892752744587266

With studios still delaying the theatrical releases of movies due to the pandemic, some fans have started to worry that Warner Bros. will do the same to Matt Reeves’ The Batman. WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar addressed those concerns, stating that the company is still monitoring the latest coronavirus surge, but they don’t expect The Batman to be delayed any longer.

“We’re certainly paying attention to everything going on with Omicron,” Kilar said when asked if The Batman could join Marvel Studios’ Morbius by jumping from its scheduled release in January to April. “We feel good about the date right now. We’re gonna watch it day by day.” Obviously, that is good news for DC fans, as the Batman franchise has been a bonafide moneymaker in the past.

The Matt Reeves-directed film has already been delayed twice, with its first date originally set for June 25, 2021. It then moved to October 1, 2021 before finally settling on March 2022.

Kilar also spoke on The Batman making its HBO Max premiere 45-days after its theatrical debut. “I feel really, really good knowing that The Batman, and Black Adam, and The Flash, and Elvis, and a whole host of other movies, are literally going to be showing up on day 46 on HBO Max in a variety of territories all over the world,” Kilar told Vox’s Recode in December. “That is a very, very big change that I don’t think people appreciate, and I feel really good about it.”

The Batman flies into theaters on March 4th.