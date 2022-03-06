The Batman: What Comics to Read After Seeing the Movie

Matt Reeves’ The Batman is now in theaters, delivering to fans a new take on the iconic DC Comics character. But now that you’ve seen the film you might be asking yourself what’s next. Sure, there’s already been some talk about a sequel, with producer Dylan Clark saying that will have to wait less than five years for the next film and Reeves himself confirming that a mystery character from The Batman is definitely not a tease for a sequel, but what if you need more now?

That’s where comics come in. We’ve compiled a list of comics that influenced The Batman as well as some other stories that explore some of the film’s other major characters as well as the film’s core themes and some possible directions the next chapter of the story could go. There’s a wide range of titles here, covering various eras of Batman’s comic book history with many that delve a little deeper into the early years of the vigilante just as The Batman does in the film. These ten stories all offer a little something different to take you deeper into Batman’s world and are all must reads now that The Batman is in theaters — and don’t worry: this is a spoiler free list so it’s safe to head on into our selections even if you haven’t yet seen the film.

Detective Comics #457, There Is No Hope In Crime Alley!

While The Batman is a very dark film, there are certainly moments that reveal the impact the murder of Thomas and Martha Wayne had on young Bruce and how that impact continues to influence him as an adult and in his work as Batman. It’s for those moments that Dennis O’Neil’s “There Is No Hope in Crime Alley’ from Detective Comics #457 is worthy read after seeing the film. The story revisits the murder of the Waynes, but on a much more touching and personal level as Batman, on the anniversary of that horrible night, revisits Crime Alley not only to deal with the criminals there, but to pay a visit to its everyday heroes as well. Sure, this story doesn’t really “fit” The Batman or match its tone, but it’s essential reading for any Batman fan.

Batman: The Court of Owls

Introduced by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo in 2011, The Court of Owls is a clandestine organization comprised of some of Gotham’s most wealthy and powerful figures that many fans would love to see play a big role in a live-action Batman film and after The Batman, which very much explores Gotham City’s past and the wealth and power and corruption that shaped it, Batman: The Court of Owls is a story you definitely want to read. Bonus: Pattinson himself has said he feels like The Court of Owls will have a role in a The Batman sequel so this really feels like an important story to read.

Batman: Hush

If you’re a Batman fan there is a high probability that you’re already familiar with Batman: Hush, but after The Batman, it feels like a story worth revisiting. Not only is Batman: Hush a great detective story with some familiar players from the film — namely Catwoman and Riddler — but the story also deals with a villain with a personal connection to Bruce Wayne, one with a serious grudge against the Wayne family.

Batman: The Imposter

A fairly recent story, Batman: The Imposter might be the story that gives readers a version of the Dark Knight that is the most like Pattinson’s live action tale. The series, set early in Batman’s career, explores the idea of what if Batman inspired a deadly copycat version but also digs into the psyche of Batman as well as the complex and twisted corruption that is part of Gotham. Written by Mattson Tomlin with art by Andrea Sorrentino and colors by Jordie Bellaire, the series even shares a bit of a look and feel with the movie despite not being an actual tie-in. It’s an absolute must read.

Penguin: Pain and Prejudice

With Colin Farrell’s Penguin getting his own HBO Max series, it’s only fitting that your post-The Batman reading list include a little something that takes you into the dark origins of the villain. Gregg Hurwitz’s 2012 story Penguin: Pain and Prejudice explores the full gamut of Oswald Copplepot’s story, from his horribly abusive childhood through to his rise as a Gotham City crime lord. The story has some major The Godfather vibes to it and is an absolute must read not just for Batman fans, but for anyone wanting to go deeper into the tale of one of Batman’s oldest enemies.

Catwoman: Selina’s Big Score

Catwoman is easily one of comics most interesting and complex characters, something we get a taste of in The Batman, but its something that truly fleshes out in Darwyn Cooke’s Catwoman: Selina’s Big Score. The story sees Catwoman returning to Gotham to reassert herself in the city after a botched heist in Morocco leaves her in need of a restart. Intent on making a new name for herself she returns to Gotham to pull off a “big score”. But what seems like a story of a thief trying to get back on top is actually a much more nuanced story that sees a focus on Selina’s more philanthropic side as she starts to help those in need rather than simply herself. The story firmly establishes Catwoman as a master thief, but one with a purpose beyond simply lining her own pockets.

Batman: No Man’s Land

Gotham itself is an often overlooked character in Batman stories, but Batman: No Man’s Land digs deep into the heart of Gotham. After an earthquake devastates the city, the United States government full stop just gives up on the city and condemns it, leaving those who stay — either because they have no other choice or because they see an opportunity — soon find themselves in the grips of a vicious gang war and there’s seemingly no Batman in sight. The story explores Gotham for all its horror, its darkness, and even its hope as well as what Batman’s place in the city really is.

Batman: Year One

Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli’s Batman: Year One is another must read after The Batman. Not only is Miller widely regarded being the writer to firmly establish the “dark and gritty” Batman, but Batman: Year One in particular specifically is widely considered to be the story that redefined Batman as a character. A hard-boiled detective story is set at the very start of Batman’s crimefighting, so readers are given an inexperienced Batman while also establishing Jim Gordon’s rise within the Gotham City Police, two elements that we see in Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

Batman: Ego

A Batman story that Matt Reeves himself has acknowledged as part of his inspiration for The Batman, Darwyn Cooke’s Batman: Ego is a book that digs into the psyche of Bruce Wayne/Batman and presents just how different the two entities are — literally. The story sees Bruce Wayne, pushed to his breaking point, confronted by his Batman persona and as a result, readers are taken into the lasting impact of Bruce Wayne’s early trauma and how a coping device born of that trauma and fear has taken on a life of its own and how Bruce and Batman are two figures who cannot be separated. The story also explores why Batman doesn’t kill. The relatively short story packs a huge emotional punch and may be the best depiction of the duality of Bruce Wayne/Batman ever written.

The Long Halloween

If you enjoyed The Batman, then Batman: The Long Halloween is a comic story that you have to read. Written by Jeph Loeb with art by Tim Sale, the story sees Gotham terrorized by a new serial killer, called Holiday, who kills a new person with connections to the Falcone crime family each month. The story’s influence on The Batman cannot be missed. It takes place in the early years of Batman’s mission, Holiday is targeting figures involved with organized crime, Carmine Falcone plays an important role, and the film sees Batman working with police captain Jim Gordon to figure out the identity of the killer. The story also had a significant influence on Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight, making this one a must read for any Batman movie fan.

