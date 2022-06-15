The Boys Star Jensen Ackles Teases Playing Batman in New DC Project

You haven't the last of Jensen Ackles as Bruce Wayne. Even though he's playing Soldier Boy in the latest season of The Boys and producing a Supernatural prequel, the fan-favorite is returning to the land of DC Comics before long at all. During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers earlier this month, Ackles confirmed he's soon returning as the Caped Crusader.

"Yep. In fact, I just spent about three and a half hours in the studio yesterday doing, uh, doing Batman," the actor told the late night host. He added, "That was a big deal. I don't want to drop that ball."

Ackles has lent his voice to DC's animated efforts on several occasions. He broke onto the animated scene by voicing Jason Todd in 2010's Batman: Under the Red Hood before landing the role of Bruce Wayne in Batman: The Long Halloween.

Earlier this year, Ackles revealed on Michael Rosenbaum's podcast that he was developing a new DC Comics property, though he wouldn't say exactly what it was.

"Well, there is a DC property that I'm currently developing right now with Warner Bros. and some other good partners that I've got my fingers crossed for," Ackles revealed. "Again, I'm not going to talk about it cause you don't want to jinx it."

As of now, DC has announced no upcoming projects with the actor on a public basis. Earlier this year, fans even campaigned for the character to play Batman in The CW's new Gotham Knights show, but nothing's come to fruition on that front. That series is based around the children of Bruce Wayne and other Gotham villains trying to solve the murder of the Caped Crusader.

The series will star Oscar Morgan as Turner Hayes, Anna Lore as Stephanie Brown, Olivia Rose Keegan as Duela Dent, Navia Robinson as Carrie Kelley, Fallon Smythe as Harper Row, Tyler DiChiara as Cullen Row, and Misha Collins as Harvey Dent.

The first four episodes of The Boys Season 3 are now streaming on Prime Video. New episodes are scheduled for release every Friday.

