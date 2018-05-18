New Seasons of ‘Arrow’, ‘The Flash’, ‘Black Lightning’, and More Teased on The CW Extended Sizzle Reel

The CW dropped a slew of new information at today’s Upfronts presentation — including a pretty awesome teaser video.

The sizzle reel, which you can check out above, showcases the network’s upcoming fall 2018 programming, which includes a pretty good mix of returning favorites and new shows. The video plays a montage of various clips from The CW’s upcoming slate of shows, as the various stars of those shows talk about the network’s ability to “defy” expectations.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Considering the fact that almost all of the network’s comic book-inspired shows are nearing the end of their current seasons, fans won’t be able to see any new glimpses of Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, Black Lightning, and Riverdale. Still, the video is pretty darn cool, and is sure to get fans excited about turning their TV back to The CW in the fall.

Outside of this teaser, the Upfronts presentation gave comic book fans – especially those keeping up with the Arrowverse – plenty of excuse to be excited. Arrowverse fans are still reeling from the announcement that Kate Kane/Batwoman will be playing a role in the upcoming Arrowverse crossover, and will introduce Gotham City into the television universe in the process.

“This is the first time ever that she will make a live-action appearance on any screen,” The CW president Mark Pedowitz explained during the Upfronts presentation.

Outside of returning shows, the teaser gives some brief glimpses at new genre-inspired series, including the highly-anticipated Charmed reboot.

The network has a pretty full slate of shows going into the 2018-2019 season, with several other fan-favorites still being held until midseason. These include the Vertigo Comics adaptation iZombie, The 100, and a new reboot of Roswell, New Mexico.

Which show are you most excited to see premiere in the fall? Let us know what you think in the comments below.