‘The Dark Knight’ to Return to Theaters for 10th Anniversary With Limited IMAX Release

The Dark Knight hit theaters ten years ago around this time, and Warner Bros. will commemorate the anniversary by giving Batman fans a very special opportunity: The Dark Knight is coming to theaters again starting on August 24th, for a special 70mm IMAX release!

Check out the details of The Dark Knight re-release in the official announcement from Warner Bros. (via Business Wire):

“Ten years ago today, Christopher Nolan’s groundbreaking blockbuster “The Dark Knight” was released. Commemorating the 10-year anniversary, Warner Bros. Pictures is bringing the film to four select IMAX® locations for an exclusive, one-week engagement, beginning August 24, 2018. The announcement was made today by Jeff Goldstein, President, Domestic Distribution, Warner Bros. Pictures.

With “The Dark Knight,” Nolan broke new ground—shooting select sequences of the movie with IMAX film cameras—making “The Dark Knight” the first major feature film to utilize IMAX 70mm film and take advantage of the format’s massive scale and increased resolution. The movie was hailed by both critics and audiences and went on to be the top-grossing release of 2008. In the years since, Nolan has continued to pioneer the use of IMAX film cameras, employing them on an even greater scale in “The Dark Knight Rises,” as well as “Interstellar” and, most recently, “Dunkirk.”

The exclusive limited engagement will offer the public an extremely rare opportunity to see “The Dark Knight” on the biggest screens possible, as it was intended to be seen—in IMAX 70mm film—offering a uniquely immersive cinematic experience.

Tickets for the opening day go on sale this Friday, July 20th, with showtimes only announced for August 24th. The theatres will list additional showtimes for subsequent dates closer to release.

“The Dark Knight” will be playing for one screening a day at the following theatres:

AMC Universal Citywalk IMAX, Universal City

AMC Lincoln Square IMAX, New York City

AMC Metreon IMAX, San Francisco

Ontario Place Cinesphere IMAX, Toronto

“The Dark Knight” stars Christian Bale in the title role and Heath Ledger, who won an Oscar for his performance as The Joker. The ensemble cast also includes Michael Caine, Gary Oldman, Aaron Eckhart, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Morgan Freeman.

Nolan directed “The Dark Knight” from a screenplay written by Jonathan Nolan and Christopher Nolan, story by Christopher Nolan & David S. Goyer. Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan produced the film. Benjamin Melniker, Michael E. Uslan, Kevin De La Noy and Thomas Tull served as executive producers.

Warner Bros. Pictures presents, in association with Legendary Pictures, a Syncopy Production, a Christopher Nolan film. “The Dark Knight” is based upon characters appearing in comic books published by DC Comics. Batman was created by Bob Kane. The film is being re-released by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company. It was rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and some menace.“

It was with Inception and The Dark Knight Rises that Chris Nolan truly began to explore the full scope and capability of 70MM IMAX footage, with key sequences of The Dark Knight being his first testing ground of the format. For cinephiles and hardcore comic book movie fans, the chance to see the film in that larger-than-life format will be a rare opportunity.

Unfortunately, as you can see, most fans would need to make a serious pilgrimage to one of the US coasts, or Canada, in order to see it. We leave it you to decide you level of fandom in this case.

Catch The Dark Knight in 70MM IMAX at select locations starting on August 24th.