DC Makes a Major Change to The Flash

There are a couple of comic book rivalries that have genuinely stood the test of time, and it's safe to say that The Flash and Reverse-Flash are among them. The two rival speedsters have been at odds with each other for decades, something that has bled into countless comics, and even TV and animation. But to an extent, the pair's dynamic was taken to an unexpected new territory in The Flash's most recent issue -- and placed Barry Allen in a truly unexpected new status quo. Spoilers for The Flash #758 below! Only look if you want to know!

The issue followed the immediate aftermath of the Legion of Zoom's attack on Central City, which Barry insists was Thawne's way of personally targeting him, as opposed to just The Flash. After sending Iris, Wally, and his other loved ones to safety, Barry's instincts took him to his childhood home, where he believed that Thawne was trying to draw him out. As he quickly discovered, he was actually being greeted by the Tornado Twins, his children from the distant future.

Don and Dawn clearly had a chip on their shoulder when it came to Barry, which only made things worse when it was revealed that they were partnering with Thawne and the rest of the Legion of Zoom. Thawne arrived and began to taunt Barry, monologuing that he has never really been able to embody Barry in the way that he wanted.

Thawne then began to vibrate at a surprising new frequency, causing him to completely merge his body with The Flash.

(Photo: DC Comics)

(Photo: DC Comics)

The issue then ended with Barry being stuck in a sort of speed void without his powers -- as well as Time Wraith versions of Max Mercury and Jesse Quick.

The idea of Thawne literally merging himself with Barry - and subsequently taking over his identity - is certainly a surprising one. Not only does it add a new layer to "Barry's" actions in subsequent issues of The Flash, but it also adds a chilling and even more invasive layer to Barry and Thawne's dynamic. Especially with the knowledge that writer Joshua Williamson is leaving his run on The Flash in the coming issues, fans will certainly be fascinated to see where things go next.

