The Flash: Brandon McKnight on What's Next for "Chesco"

✖

When it comes to the heroics on The CW's The Flash, the Scarlet Speedster doesn't do it alone. He has a tight-knit group of friends backing his play as part of the overall Team Flash and it's the friendships both across the whole team as well as between individual characters that contribute both to saving Central City but telling an entertaining story as well. In this week's episode, viewers got to see Cisco Ramon/Vibe (Carlos Valdes) and Team Flash newcomer Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight) team up and after being sent back in time to 1998, it's clear that "Team Chesco" is a perfect pair.

And according to McKnight, fans will get to see more of the "Chesco" team-up. He recently told ComicBook.com that the team is a "match made in heaven" and things only get stronger between the two technological wizards from here.

"They're going to get up to so much stuff. It's a match made in heaven, these two characters and especially with what Chester goes through, well both of them go through in this episode, but specifically, Chester and Cisco being there to help him through that and give him a little nudge here and there to maybe you should do this and maybe you should do that," McKnight said. "I mean like a very gentle big brother in a way. It only deepens their relationship. And they're two peas in a pod. They're the only two people that fully understand each other's language and can say these big eight-syllable words that nobody knows and they'll understand each other. You know what I mean? So it's only going to get deeper from here for the two of them."

He added, "Chesco is here to make some damage."

But even with Chester and Cisco being more of a team, don't expect that Cisco will give up the title of villain-namer any time soon. McKnight teased that Chester might try his hand at naming things, but Cisco would always come up with the better options.

"Here's the thing. I think he will. I think he will, but don't expect them to be as cool as Cisco's. They're more so going to be failed attempts that either stick or they don't stick," he said.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.