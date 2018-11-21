‘The Flash’ 100th Episode Photos Released

The CW has released new photos from the milestone 100th episode of The Flash.

The episode is titled “What’s Past Is Prologue” and features star Tom Cavanagh stepping behind the scenes to direct.

Here’s The CW‘s official synopsis for the episode:

“In the 100th episode, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Team Flash come up with a plan to stop Cicada (Chris Klein). However, the plan calls for Barry and Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) to travel back in time to gather some key necessities. However, Barry hesitates, concerned about his daughter seeing certain parts of his life. Meanwhile, Sherloque (Tom Cavanagh) takes his concerns about Nora to Iris (Candice Patton), and Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) turns up a key asset in the fight against Cicada.”

Cavanagh directs from a script written by Todd Helbing & Lauren Certo.

The Flash‘s 100th episode, “What’s Past Is Prologue,” airs December 4th at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

