The Flash Pits Killer Frost Against Vibe In “I Know Who You Are”

Get ready. If you are a fan of The Flash, then you should prepare yourself for one icy episode. The hit superhero drama may be on a brief break right now, but The Flash will return soon enough. And, come May, the show will bring back Killer Frost to nip at everyone's heels. Or, well, just Vibe at the very least.

Earlier today, the synopsis for The Flash's twentieth episode of season three was released, and "I Know Who You Are" promises to show a dicey encounter between Killer Frost and Vibe.

You can read the synopsis for "I Know Who You Are" below:



"VIBE FACES OFF AGAINST KILLER FROST – Barry (Grant Gustin) and the team meet Tracy Brand (guest star Anne Dudek), a scientist, who may be the key to stopping Savitar. Unfortunately, Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) is also after Tracy so Team Flash must battle their old friend, which proves to be particularly difficult for Cisco (Carlos Valdes). Joe (Jesse L. Martin) and Cecile's (guest star Danielle Nicolet) relationship takes a big turn."

Hanelle Culpepper directed the episode which was written by Bronwen Clark & Joshua V. Gilbert

The new episode will also introduce new talent to the show. Anne Dudek from House will debut on The Flash as Tracy Brand, a character whose secrets might hold the key to stopping Savitar for good.

Before "I Know Who You Are" gets released, The Flash will have its hiatus break with "The Once And Future Flash." The much-anticipated episode will follow Barry Allen as he travels to the future to speak with a version of himself in order to learn more about Savitar's weaknesses.

