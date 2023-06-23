The Flash Fans Are Pushing to Have Grant Gustin Replace Ezra Miller in the Film
The Flash fans are asking Warner Bros. to replace Ezra Miller with Grant Gustin. As news broke about the DC Comics movie facing more turmoil after the actor's latest arrest. It seems like Warner Bros. is pressing forward with the project despite the media frenzy around the star of the movie. The Flash has faced delays due to COVID-19 and other mishaps. And now, Miller's legal troubles and other allegations are too much to overcome for the company. Gustin represents a face that has carried the Flash mantle with grace for almost a decade. It's not a surprise to see so many fans make the suggestion.
Warner Bros. Discovery head David Zaslav talked about the plan for DC Comics moving forward. Heavy-hitters like Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman were the focal point in their estimation. So, The Flash would also get heightened billing.
Option 4) They paste a png of Grant Gustin over their face and voice-over their lines. https://t.co/ucmyDnB0BA pic.twitter.com/IrMYF0iSKj— ♡ 𝚂𝚙𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚞 ♡ (@SpookyGhostGoku) August 11, 2022
"We think that we could build a long-term much stronger, sustainable growth business out of DC. And as part of that, we're going to focus on quality," Zaslav explained. "We're not going to release any film before it's ready. We're not going to release a film to make a [financial] quarter, we're not going to release a film [until it's ready]. The focus is going to be, how do we make each of these films in general as good as possible?"
Is replacing him a good idea? Let us know down in the comments!
Warner Bros at Grant Gustin’s house: pic.twitter.com/gnnOlRobYm https://t.co/9QHm1aYs0y— Soundwave (@LocalSoundwave) August 8, 2022
Y’all cast a real life supervillain to play a hero and Grant Gustin was right there!! https://t.co/PqqX4QAmRD— Lia🌻 (@IAmLiaJ) August 11, 2022
Just a reminder that Grant Gustin will always be the best version of The Flash !!!! pic.twitter.com/r7fK0hPJdl— Nick Halter (@flashfacts4real) August 10, 2022
Grant Gustin should replace Ezra Miller in #TheFlash films. PERIOD.— Ronen Rubinstein 🧜🏼♂️ (@RonenRubinstein) August 11, 2022
or hire grant gustin because not only has he played the flash in the arrowverse, but he's also not a wanted criminal. just a thought https://t.co/3JPfCfOPSH— 𝓼𝓾𝓷 -𝓦𝓲𝓷𝓰𝓼 𝓯𝓸𝓻 𝓽𝓱𝓮 𝓯𝓾𝓽𝓾𝓻𝓮 🦇 (@tripodscorpion) August 11, 2022
OK, so, Ezra Miller is now being Charged with several felonies. Including breaking & entering and Battery in Hawaii.
Meanwhile, Grant Gustin has played Barry Allen for 9 years, and has no felonies, and no allegations of misconduct.
Great work, Warner. pic.twitter.com/X3N3qkXZEi— Captain Nemo (@asinneryes) August 11, 2022
Grant Gustin deserves to replace Ezra Miller as The Flash of DCEU because Grant was born to play starlet speedster in the first place pic.twitter.com/WRxn43yCGf— Marvel And DC Fan Page (@DCMarvelMovie) August 7, 2022
Okay well I was NOT expecting to cry like this today, but here we are…— ⌁ || THE FLASH SEASON 9 || ⌁ (@superflashwest) August 5, 2022
Grant Gustin will ALWAYS be my Flash, no matter what. I’m so grateful to have followed and loved this character for 9 years. Can’t wait to see how this chapter of his story comes to an end! ♥️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/wnEPjkM6uR