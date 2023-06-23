The Flash Fans Are Pushing to Have Grant Gustin Replace Ezra Miller in the Film

The Flash fans are asking Warner Bros. to replace Ezra Miller with Grant Gustin. As news broke about the DC Comics movie facing more turmoil after the actor's latest arrest. It seems like Warner Bros. is pressing forward with the project despite the media frenzy around the star of the movie. The Flash has faced delays due to COVID-19 and other mishaps. And now, Miller's legal troubles and other allegations are too much to overcome for the company. Gustin represents a face that has carried the Flash mantle with grace for almost a decade. It's not a surprise to see so many fans make the suggestion.

Warner Bros. Discovery head David Zaslav talked about the plan for DC Comics moving forward. Heavy-hitters like Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman were the focal point in their estimation. So, The Flash would also get heightened billing.

"We think that we could build a long-term much stronger, sustainable growth business out of DC. And as part of that, we're going to focus on quality," Zaslav explained. "We're not going to release any film before it's ready. We're not going to release a film to make a [financial] quarter, we're not going to release a film [until it's ready]. The focus is going to be, how do we make each of these films in general as good as possible?"

