‘The Flash’ Fans React to SPOILER’s Death in “Lose Yourself”

Tonight’s episode of The Flash was intense for fans of The CW series. Barry and the rest of the team had their first solid chance to take down The Thinker, but things did not go quite as planned.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of The Flash, “Lose Yourself”, below.

Despite finally having a weapon — The Sonic Scepter — that might defeat The Thinker and finally figuring out where his lair was, The Thinker still got the better of Team Flash. The villain showed up at STAR Labs, absorbed the abilities of Edwin Gauss/Folded Man and the other bus metas in Team Flash’s care, and then allowed himself to be captured by Ralph/Elongated Man. It was a proud moment for Ralph, too. He had the chance to kill DeVoe, but took the high road, finally fully embracing the man Barry believed he could be.

That moment of victory didn’t last, though. DeVoe got out of the cuffs and absorbed Ralph’s powers while his friends were forced to watch. As it has been with the other bus metas, this act killed Ralph, though in his final moments Ralph told Barry that his friend had already saved him.

The death wasn’t a complete surprise on some level. Fans have theorized that The Thinker would take Ralph’s body and the promotional material for the episode also hinted at something ominous for Ralph, but for the show to actually go there was pretty shocking. Also shocking? The mixed response fans of The Flash have had online about Ralph’s death tonight.

There’s been a mix of every reaction, from those who don’t care to those who are glad to, of course, those who are sad. We’ve collected some of the best reactions we’ve seen to give you an idea of just how Ralph’s death tonight has gone over with Flash fans so read on for reactions to the death of Elongated Man in “Lose Yourself.”

#TheFlash How could they kill the best thing this season had ???



I’m mad about it …



He should be forever in this show …



WHY THEY KILLED HIM ??? WHY ???



RIP — ʎǝlsǝʍ ‘ǝʌol (@westupefato) April 18, 2018

I AM NOT OKAY WITH EVENTS THAT HAVE TRANSPIRED. ?#TheFlash pic.twitter.com/B4uT3Q5qCI — Sara Sandhaus (@AstrolinerTV) April 18, 2018

#TheFlash just broke my heart. I cannot even fathom the event that I just witnessed. Ralph Dibny will be missed very much (at least for me, anyways). His arc and personality made me really enjoy him as a character and a hero. Farewell, Elongated Man. — tyler (@TylerSupersad) April 18, 2018

As much as I hate to admit it, because I really liked Ralph as a character, I hope they make his death stick for real and his sacrifice worth something. #TheFlash — Thanasis B (@thebouts89) April 18, 2018

Were we supposed to care about that bitch? #TheFlash https://t.co/QhiArPRgSQ — Fiction Nerd (@FictionJalen) April 18, 2018

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

What did you think about Ralph’s death? Sound off in the comments!