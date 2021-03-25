The Flash "Fear Me" Photos Released

The CW has released photos from "Fear Me", the fifth episode of The Flash's seventh season. The episode, which is set to air on Tuesday, March 30th, will see the live-action debut of a relatively new villain, Psych, who first appeared in comics in The Flash #61 in 2019. According to the synopsis for the episode, Psych (played by guest star Ennis Esmer) has the ability to channel and amplify everyone's fear, something that wreaks havoc on Central City. You can check out the synopsis for the episode for yourself below.

"PSYCH ATTACKS CENTRAL CITY – When a powerful new villain, Psych (guest star Ennis Esmer), channels and amplifies everyone’s fears in order to wreak havoc on Central City, Barry (Grant Gustin) realizes, with Cecile’s (Danielle Nicolet) help, that he must face his own worst fear in order to beat this new threat. Meanwhile, Joe (Jesse L. Martin) is surprised when Kristen Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore) from the Governor’s Municipal Logistics Commission drops into CCPD for a visit. Iris (Candice Patton) warns her father to dig deeper on why Kristen is actually there. Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) and Frost argue about how to live their lives. David McWhirter directed the episode with story by Thomas Pound and teleplay by Lauren Barnett & Christina M. Walker."

The introduction of Psych on The Flash could also end up ushering in what series star Grant Gustin called a "cool storyline" from the comics. You see, at the end of "Mother", a scene revealed that when the Speed Force was restored, a rainbow of other kinds of lightning appeared in the sky over Central City. In comics, that signaled new Forces: the Sage Force, Strength Force, and Still Force. Also in the comics, Psych is eventually revealed to be a conduit of the Sage Force, an energy field similar to the Speed Force that gives him an array of psychic powers.

You can read on for photos from "Fear Me" below.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Fear Me" will air on March 30th.