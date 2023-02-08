The Flash "Hear No Evil" Photos Released

The Flash returns for its ninth and final season on Wednesday, but we're already getting a look at what to expect as the season continues for Barry Allen and the rest of Team Flash in the series' final run. The CW has released new photos for "Hear No Evil", the second episode of the season scheduled to air on Wednesday, February 15th. Per the previously released episode synopsis, we'll see Barry (Grant Gustin) dealing with the fallout of what happened with Caitlin and Frost (both Danielle Panabaker) at the end of Season 8 as well as a major threat coming into play: Red Death. You can check out both the synopsis and photos for yourself below.

NEW KID IN TOWN – Barry (Grant Gustin) feels guilty for what happened to Caitlin and Mark (Jon Cor) comes up with a plan which makes everyone skeptical. Meanwhile, Red Death looms in Central City and commands that failure is not an option. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) asks Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) to make a choice which leads Cecile to think about the greater good. Allegra (Kayla Compton) and Chester (Brandon McKnight) take a step in a new direction. Lastly, old friends pay an unexpected visit to S.T.A.R. Labs. Eric Wallace directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Kristen Kim.

(Photo: The CW)

(Photo: The CW)

(Photo: The CW)

Who is Red Death?

Fans have assumed that Season 9 of The Flash would see the arrival of Red Death for some time, particularly since the announcement that Batwoman star Javicia Leslie had joined the cast of The Flash with details about her appearance being withheld. First introduced in comics in 2017's Dark Nights: Metal event by writer Scott Snyder and artist Greg Capullo, The Flash has name-dropped Red Death a few times in recent seasons. Specifically, Red Death was confirmed to exist at some point in The Flash's story during Season 5's episode "Memorabilia" when a recording in the Flash Museum in the future mentions that the villain Cicada was more deadly than the Red Death.

Leslie's appearance on The Flash in Season 9 will mark her return to the Arrowverse following Batwoman's cancellation after three seasons —and her second on the series —last year. In an interview following the series' cancellation, Leslie said that she was "always down" to come back to the Arrowverse.

"If my schedule allows it, I'm always down to play in Gotham," Leslie explained. "I mean, Batwoman is a part of my fibre at this point. It's a part of my fabric. I think the most amazing part is, that was a character that we created. It's not something I have to play into, it's something that we created out of our own spirit and our own souls."

The Flash's final season is set to premiere on Wednesday, February 8th at 8/7c on The CW. "Hear No Evil" is scheduled to air on February 15th.