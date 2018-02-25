‘The Flash’: Here’s What Iris West’s Costume Would Look Like With The Comic Colors

Iris West will soon be adding a new title to her resume, that of superhero, and this new art shows her adopting some classic comic colors.

Iris West actress Candice Patton will be getting a costume in an upcoming episode of The Flash, and the new suit certainly inspired some talk amongst fans. The new suit features a mix of purple and white, but BossLogic decided to give it a more comic-inspired color scheme and went full on flash.

“Quick one today, little more comic colors for the iris suit @candicekp #TheFlash.” You can see the full image below.

Quick one today, little more comic colors for the iris suit @candicekp #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/emhnzZBbaR — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) February 23, 2018

Iris will end up getting Barry’s super speed in the upcoming episode, causing Barry to have to adapt to Iris’ leadership role on Team Flash. Iris’ leadership role has been one of the focal points of this season, something she teased before the season even began.

“I don’t think this season we’re going to see a lot of reporter Iris, which is a little disappointing to me,” Patton said. “But what I can say is we do see Iris a little more developed in a sense of having agency in terms of being the leader of Team Flash. So she’s heavily involved at STAR Labs. She’s kind of the one overseeing everything, which is really cool.”

Barry has had to adapt on the fly all season, and this latest scenario will throw him even further into the fire.

You can find the official description of the episode below.

“Team Flash confronts a new bus meta, Matthew AKA Melting Pot (guest star Leonardo Nam), with the ability to swap people’s DNA. During a battle with Team Flash, Matthew transfers Barry’s (Grant Gustin) super speed to Iris (Candice Patton).

Now, with a new threat unleashed on Central City, Barry must act as the team leader while Iris takes on the mantle of superhero speedster in order to defeat their new foe.”

Harry Jierjian directed the episode written by Eric Wallace.

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Run, Iris, Run” will premiere on March 13.