The Flash: Mark Returns in "A New World, Part Two" Clip (Exclusive)

Last week on The Flash, Barry vanished from his home where he and Iris were getting ready for the birth of their daughter, Nora, only to end up back in time — specifically the day his mother was killed by the Reverse-Flash. This week, viewers will get to see how Team Flash deals with Barry's sudden disappearance, but it looks like they won't be handling this strange and distressing turn of events alone. In a new clip for this week's "A New World, Part Two" shared exclusively with ComicBook.com, a familiar face returns to the team, just in time to help out.

As you can see in the clip above, Mark (Jon Cor) returns to help out. It turns out the Cecile had reached out to him. As fans may recall, Mark left Central City earlier in the season as he was struggling to deal with the fact that Khione (Danielle Panabaker) isn't Frost. You can check out the episode synopsis for yourself for "A New World, Part Two" below.

BELIEVE IN THE IMPOSSIBLE; KAYLA COMPTON DIRECTS – Iris (Candice Patton) is alarmed by Barry's (Grant Gustin) disappearance and Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) assures her everything will be ok, but does she know that for certain? Team Flash is affected by a mysterious substance and Khione (Danielle Panabaker) develops a better understanding of what she can and cannot control. Kayla Compton directed the episode with story by Lauren Fields and teleplay by Kristen Kim.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, The Flash star Kayla Compton — who is directing the episode — teased what fans can expect from the episode, promising some horror elements and a deeper dive into some of the characters.

"I think they can be excited and on the lookout for some horror film aspects, a deeper dive into Khione and her character, and some really beautiful emotional scenes that showcase our actors' incredible talents," Compton said.

Is The Flash introducing Cobalt Blue in its final episodes?

Last week's episode brought a mysterious blue crystal into play. The above clip also makes mention of cobalt and it may very well be a tease that the series will introduce a long-awaited Flash villain: Cobalt Blue. Fans have been hoping for years that the series would bring Cobalt Blue into the mix and with Rick Cosnett set to return before the series ends, that hope is even stronger. Previous comments from showrunner Eric Wallace have also fueled a bit of speculation, though he could not confirm nor deny — though he did caution fans to pay very close attention to the blue crystal, which first made its appearance in the Season 8 finale.

"You can't see me winking, right? There are no details I can give you about whether or not Cobalt Blue might appear on this show," Wallace said. "Wink, wink. Nudge, nudge. I can neither confirm nor deny anything. I can say this, however: be aware of the blue crystal, especially in the series finale."

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "A New World, Part Two" airs May 10th.