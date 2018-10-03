‘The Flash’ Movie Set to Begin Production in Early 2019

The universe of live-action DC films is enduring a massive overhaul going forward, as was made clear by Wednesday’s news that Henry Cavill had exited the role of Superman, DC’s most iconic hero. While the future may seem grim, not everything is changing, as other popular characters like Wonder Woman and The Flash are still moving forward with their own projects as planned.

THR was first to report the Cavill news and, in that announcement, the site offered a few details about various other DC projects. In addition to the reveal that Warner Bros. was prioritizing a Supergirl movie, the report suggested that the long-awaited Flash movie would be heading into production sooner, rather than later.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the report, Ezra Miller is still set to reprise his role as Barry Allen, a.k.a. The Flash, in a solo movie, and that filming will begin in early 2019. Several online rumors had previously suggested this production timeline, but none had been confirmed.

With Miller returning for his own movie, he becomes just one of three lead actors from Justice League to have a DC project in development. Gal Gadot is currently filming Wonder Woman 1984, the follow-up to last year’s ultra-successful Wonder Woman solo movie. Jason Momoa, who appeared as Aquaman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, will also be continuing in his role going forward. The solo Aquaman film, directed by James Wan, is the next DC project slated to hit theaters, arriving this December.

While it hasn’t been made official just yet, it’s highly likely that Ben Affleck will be joining Cavill in his exit from DC. Affleck played Batman in a total of three films, but isn’t expected to reprise the role in the Matt Reeves standalone film.

As for The Flash movie, Miller will be joined Kiersey Clemons, who will portray Iris West. Last month, Clemons was asked about the production timeline for The Flash, and she suggested that everyone involved was “hoping” to get the cameras rolling in 2019, but that a 2018 start date was out of the question.

Game Night directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein have been tapped to helm The Flash, though there have been no details as to what story the pair will be adapting for Barry Allen’s first big screen solo outing.

What are your hopes for The Flash movie? Are you hoping to see Barry Allen appear in other DC projects as well? Let us know in the comments!