Rumor: The Flash’s Solo Film Is Scrapping ‘Flashpoint’ Story

If one were to say The Flash has had it hard in the DCEU, that would be putting it a bit lightly. It has been some time since Ezra Miller was cast to play Barry Allen on the big screen, but his solo project has had some massive production delays. Director shake-ups and script re-dos are just a few of the things plaguing Flashpoint, and it looks like Warner Bros. may have decided to go in a whole new direction with the film.

For those who have kept up with all things Flashpoint, you will know the movie's fate has been up in the air for awhile. Last month, The Hollywood Reporter hinted the film would be going in a new direction. Now, a well-known reporter of the DCEU shared another teaser on Twitter that speaks for itself.

As you can see, The Wrap's Umberto Gonzalez posted a photo with no images, but the pictures says everything you need to do. The photoshopped image shows Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Batman, a role that has been rumored given Thomas Wayne's role in the Flashpoint comic run. The suited-up figure is seen fading away into dust, and superhero fans should know what that means thanks to a very different cinematic universe

Yes, the photo is dipping into the infamous Avengers: Infinity War meme, so it looks like Thomas Wayne is fading away. And, if he is going, then the entirety of Flashpoint could be at stake.

Of course, Warner Bros. has not made an comment about the status of Flashpoint nor has DC Entertainment. The last thing fans heard about the film was that it has nabbed some new directors. John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein will oversee the superhero flick, and the duo are best-known for their work on Game Night. However, it has been said that those directors were brought on in part because of their love for Flashpoint.

Many fans may be upset if Warner Bros. does pull away from the Flashpoint story, but others admit the choice would be a smart one. In the wake of Justice League's lackluster release, the DCEU needs to bolster its heroes individually than through a team outing. Rather than make The Flash compete with other DC icons in his own movie, giving him a full-on solo outing may be just the thing to give the speedster a loyal audience. So, fans will want to keep a close eye on the hero's standalone as it moves further into development and pre-production.

