‘The Flash’ Star Gives an Update on the DC Comics Film

While the live-action Flash movie has gone through its ups and downs over the last couple of years, losing multiple directors and being repeatedly delayed, fans are hoping that the Ezra Miller project can find its footing sooner rather than later.

A pair of directors have been put in place to helm the film going forward, but it sounds like The Flash still isn’t a massive priority for DC and Warner Bros., as the stars of the film aren’t even certain when they’re going to start production.

At the Power of Young Hollywood event on Tuesday night, Variety caught up with Kiersey Clemons, who is supposed to play Iris West in The Flash, and asked about the status of the film. The actress was quick to admit that she doesn’t know much more than we do at this point.

“No idea, we don’t know yet,” Clemons said. “I mean, we have a little bit of an idea kind of who our director is, but I can’t say that. But I talk with Ezra [Miller] frequently and we’ll see. We can’t say anything until you guys know.”

Clemons was then asked if the project was on some sort of hold.

“Yes,” she confirmed. “What I will say is that they get to approve every job that I do and, so far, I’m not doing Flash for the rest of the year, we know that. I’m doing other things. But let’s hope for 2019.”

Recent reports suggested that Warner Bros. is aiming to have production on the film completed by the end of 2019, so Clemons might be right to hope that cameras will be rolling next year. Until then, she’s got her sights set on her next movie, a new spin on one of Disney’s classic animated movies.

“I’m about to leave to Georgia to film the live-action Lady and the Tramp,” Clemons revealed. “We’re gonna have to mix a few different ways of trying to make this the best live-action talking dog thing that you’ve ever seen, but I’m really excited. And I’m filming with Thomas Mann, Tessa Thompson is playing Lady, which is amazing and it’s funny because I won’t actually get to work with her, unfortunately.”

Are you hoping to see The Flash work out the kinks and make it to the big screen? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!