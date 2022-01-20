The Flash Movie To Get Tie-In Comic From DC

After years of being in development, DC’s The Flash movie is finally on its way to becoming a reality, with the blockbuster film poised to arrive in November of this year. To get fans hyped for the Scarlet Speedster’s first solo film, DC Comics has a massive surprise in store — an official tie-in comic. On Thursday, the publisher announced The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive, a comic prelude for the upcoming film. The three-issue monthly series, which begins publishing in April and concludes in July, will lead up to The Flash, with the entire series being collected in a trade paperback in October.

The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive will be written by Kenny Porter, with art from Ricardo López Ortiz, Juan Ferreyra, and Jason Howard across the three issues. The first issue will feature a main cover from Max Fiumara with a variant cover from The Flash‘s director, Andy Muschietti.

In The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive, Barry Allen’s world-saving adventure with the Justice League has driven Central City’s favorite son to become a truly skilled and inspirational Super Hero. But when a new threat by the name of Girder emerges in Central City, Barry turns to Batman for advice on training to master his powers. Under the Dark Knight’s tutelage, The Fastest Man Alive will have to find a way to defeat this metallic menace or be crushed by Girder’s strength!

The Flash is set to be directed by Muschietti, with a script from Birds of Prey and Batgirl’s Christina Hodson. It will star Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / The Flash, both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton’s iterations of Bruce Wayne / Batman, as well as Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Maribel Verdu as Nora Allen, Ian Loh as a young Barry Allen, and Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Rudy Mancuso playing currently-unknown roles.

“I think Andy’s fantastic,” Hodson shared with ComicBook.com back in 2020. “What I loved about IT, The first one, in particular, is that he can do scary, he can do big genre stuff, but he can also do real heart. He can give those characters real emotional depth. And that’s something that I would love to see in Flash.”

The Flash will be released in theaters on November 4, 2022.