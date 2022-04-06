The Flash: Natalie Dreyfuss Talks Sue Dearbon’s Return and Evolution

Last week, fans of The CW’s The Flash were thrilled to see Natalie Dreyfuss return as fan-favorite character Sue Dearbon. The last time fans had seen Sue was Season 7’s “Rayo de Luz” so not only was it exciting to see Sue back with her friends on Team Flash, but the episode even saw Sue team up with Iris (Candice Patton) as the pair headed to Coast City to investigate a possible meta, the Coast City Phantom. Their sleuthing led them to a young woman, Tinya Wazzo (Mika Abdalla) searching for her birth mother and a little more time away from Central City. Ahead of tonight’s episode, “Reckless”, ComicBook.com sat down with Dreyfuss to chat about her return as the beloved Sue and the character’s evolution.

“I really do feel so grateful to be there and to get to play her because they really encouraged me to have fun and to bring myself to this,” Dreyfuss said of getting to return as Sue Dearbon. “In this weird, isolated time I did a lot of quarantining to play this character—five quarantines, 14 days, by myself so about two and a half months in a hotel room by yourself—so you get to know yourself really well. But the isolation was really tough and so getting to be with the other people and with such a lovely group and make this was so important to me and it just makes me happy that it brought you joy as well. It’s kind of what keeps me going, just. knowing that I’m making something that people enjoy.”

Dreyfuss’ return as Sue also allows for viewers to see new sides of the character. Since her first appearance, Sue has gone from being essentially a missing person to something of a super spy to now being very much a power player handling business while also supporting Team Flash. For Dreyfuss, getting to take the character on this journey has not only been unexpected, but really important to her, just as it’s important for Sue to use all of her powers to do the right thing.

“In terms of the character just going through so much, we’ve gotten to see her in so many different lights now and so I never expected to be able to take this character in so many different directions and to be welcomed into this family that’s been together for eight years and have them let me play and build out different relationships with different people,” Dreyfuss said. “And now I get to build this relationship with Iris and it’s like an honor and it’s also a creative outlet that’s just really important to me.”

She continued, “I think it’s really fun to use all of her powers. She knows that she can put on her suit and take down 12 goons like, that’s a Tuesday for her. But I think being able to delve into the world of like ‘okay, how do you go about using the wealth and using the access that you have’ and the smarts and the wits and all of the things that are her superpowers and put them into really good use and be of support to Team Flash because she really now sees and believes in them and is ready and willing to be of service. And I think that’s probably a very healing feeling for Sue because she’s been through a lot and has felt a lot of guilt around, you know, her actions and the actions of her family. I think it’s important for her to feel like she’s doing the right thing.”

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Reckless” airs Wednesday, April 6th.