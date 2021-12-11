The Flash: New “Armageddon” Poster Pits Barry Against Thawne

The CW has released a new poster for “Armageddon”, the five-part event kicking off The Flash‘s eighth season. The event finale, “Armageddon, Part 5”, airs on Tuesday, December 14th. This week’s penultimate episode revealed that it was Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash (Tom Cavanagh) that was ultimately behind Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) having the worst day of his life and thus, triggering Armageddon. Thawne had created a Reverse Flashpoint event to steal Barry’s life and erase him from the timeline. However, while Barry was able to undo Thawne’s machinations, things are far from over between the two as the final moments of the episode saw Thawne back in 2021with more plans for dealing with Barry.

In the poster, which you can check out for yourself below, the two foes are featured back-to-back, but also connected, fitting as this has always been a huge part of their story. The poster also appears to tease Barry’s comics-accurate gold boots.

The Flash getting his gold boots is something that was announced earlier this year at DC FanDome and is something that Gustin had previously said was on his “bucket list” for the character.

“Gold boots. We have the lightning at the top of the red boots — that is kind of like the wing/lightning at the top — but that’s really the only thing we’re missing for it to be, pretty much, the complete comic book look,” Gustin said at the time. “The suit that we have now essentially, but with boots to match the belt and then I feel like we’re there.”

As for “Armageddon, Part 5”, the event final is poised to be a packed on, but not just in terms of The Flash/Reverse Flash rivalry. The episode will also see the return of Mia Queen/Green Arrow (Katherine McNamara) who comes to 2021 looking to save a lost loved one. It’s possible that lost loved one is her brother William, who was kidnapped at the end of the Green Arrow and the Canaries backdoor pilot and series showrunner Eric Wallace previously said fans might want to rewatch that episode of Arrow ahead of the event.

“You might need to [watch the Green Arrow and the Canaries backdoor pilot]. I’m not saying the Black Canaries are in the show alongside Mia, but those events mattered, right? They mattered,” The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace said in a recent interview. “So be prepared to continue Mia’s journey in a very unexpected way, but yet in a way that makes sense and honors her past. That was very important to us.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Armageddon, Part 5” below.

“THE EXCITING CONCLUSION TO THE FIVE PART ARMAGEDDON EVENT BRINGS THE RETURN OF MIA QUEEN – The conclusion to Armageddon presents an opportunity for The Flash (Grant Gustin) to end his lifelong battle with Reverse Flash (guest star Tom Cavanagh) for good, but the payoff could be too much for Barry and team to handle. Meanwhile, Mia Queen (guest star Katherine McNamara) drops in from the future looking to save a lost loved one, and she won’t let anything stand in her way. Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Kristen Kim.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Armageddon, Part 5” will air on December 14th.