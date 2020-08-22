The Flash: Fans Are Freaking Out Over New Movie Concept Art

On Saturday, DC FanDome gave fans of all things DC a lot to get excited about with panels devoted to eagerly anticipated upcoming films, including the Ezra Miller-starring The Flash and while the film hasn't yet begun filming -- it's expected to begin in 2021 -- so there wasn't a trailer, fans got another major treat instead. The movie's panel revealed new concept art for the film giving fans a look at Barry Allen's new suit as well as art that gave fans another exciting peek at what's in store: concept art featuring not just the Barry in the new Flash suit but Michael Keaton's Batman as well. As you might be able to guess, fans had a lot to say about it, taking to social media with their excitement.

In the concept art, Miller's The Flash is shown to be wearing a much slicker, sleeker suit than what we saw in Justice League and as, was explained in the panel, that new suit was made for Barry by Bruce Wayne.

According to director Andy Muschietti, Barry's connection to the Affleck Batman is what really sets the stage for Keaton's debut in the movie.

"He’s the baseline. He’s part of that unaltered state before we jump into Barry’s adventure. There's a familiarity there," Muschietti said. "This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that implies a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we've seen before are valid. It's inclusive in the sense that it is saying all that you've seen exists, and everything that you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse."

With The Flash being so eagerly anticipated, fans were naturally very excited to see the concept art for the new suit as well as that peek, art-wise, of Keaton's Batman. It was confirmed earlier this week that both Keaton and Ben Affleck will be reprising their roles as Batman in the film which explore the concept of the multiverse in the DC Universe.

Want to see how fans are reacting to The Flash movie concept art? Read on and let us know your thoughts in the comments as well!