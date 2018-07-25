‘The Flash’ Season 5 Trailer Gives Nora Allen a Comic-Accurate Superhero Name

The mystery of the “Mystery Girl’s” identity was solved during the season four finale on The Flash, but it turns out that not one, but two fan theories about the identity of Jessica Parker Kennedy’s character were correct.

During the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con today a trailer the show’s upcoming fifth season was screened, and it revealed that Nora Allen’s heroic codename is one given to her as a childhood nickname — XS.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans of DC Comics know that in comics, XS is the codename of Legion of Super-Heroes member Jenni Ognats who just so happens to be the granddaughter of Barry and Iris Allen in the future. When Nora first appeared on The Flash, fans instantly began to speculate that the character — then known as Mystery Girl — may be Jenni. However, when it was revealed in the finale that she’s really the future daughter of Barry and Iris, most assumed that she would simply be a take on Dawn Allen, the couple’s daughter in comics. Now, it seems that the character is a little bit of both, though there still quite a bit of mystery to unfold when it comes to Nora.

As also revealed in the trailer for season five, it appears that Nora is hiding something from Barry and Iris and while series star Grant Gustin didn’t reveal what that was — that would be giving too much away — he did say that there is definitely something going on with Nora that will factor into the events of the season.

“We’re all on different pages,” Gustin said. “We’re all in a different headspace about it. Nora’s really clingy to Barry and we don’t really know why, and a little more distant with Iris.”

The idea of Nora being distant with Iris is interesting, considering that Nora wears the Iris’ speedster jacket as part of her own uniform. However, it’s not impossible that the reason for Nora’s complex relationship with her parents may have something to do with their own futures — and possibly even deaths. Executive producer Todd Helbing teased that there would be some losses in season five.

“There will be a lot of deaths this year,” Helbing said.

What do you think about Nora’s super heroic name? Do you have a theory as to why she’s close to Barry? Let us know your thoughts in comments!

The fifth season of The Flash will debut on Tuesday, October 9th, at 8/7c on The CW.