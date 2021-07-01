The Flash "P.O.W." Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "P.O.W.", the sixteenth episode of The Flash's seventh season. The episode features a guest appearance by Arrow alum David Ramsey who reprises his role as John Diggle, but while Diggle's return to Central City is exciting generally, the timing is also perfect considering what Team Flash is dealing with. This week, an army of Godspeeds attacked the city only for a second army arriving to attack the first, launching an all-out Godspeed War. Team Flash definitely will need Diggle's help.

And from the sound of the synopsis, that's exactly what Diggle comes offering. According to the synopsis, Diggle comes with a weapon to help stop the Godspeed War. You can check out the official synopsis for yourself below and then read on for photos from the episode.

"DAVID RAMSEY GUEST STARS – John Diggle (guest star David Ramsey) arrives in Central City with a weapon to help Barry (Grant Gustin) stop the Godspeed War. Meanwhile, Allegra (Kayla Compton) and Ultraviolet’s (guest star Alexa Baraja Plante) new bond is put to the ultimate test, while Joe (Jesse L. Martin) and Kristin Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore) are hunted by a former colleague of hers. Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Dan Fisk."