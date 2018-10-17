‘The Flash’ Recap With Spoilers: “Blocked”

“Blocked” starts with a flashback scene between Cicada and Gridlock as we see the new villain rip away Gridlock’s powers.

Nora sits the whole team down to tell them the real reason why she traveled back in time. Iris reassures them that they’ve changed the headline of the future papers before and there’s no reason they couldn’t do it again.

While checking up her daughter, Cecile realizes that she can’t hear anyone’s thoughts and thinks she might be losing her powers.

Caitlin walks in on Cisco watching previous holograms sent to him by Gypsy. Cisco explains that he’s still having a hard time of getting over his breakup when Ralph walks in, wanting to work the case of Caitlin’s dad’s fake death certificate.

Elsewhere, we see an escaped convict use her powers to put a force field around a previous acquaintance. She shrinks it, crushing him.

The next day, Barry and the CCPD are investigating the crime scene when Nora pops in. In an effort to keep Nora’s identity secret, Barry tells Captain Singh that she’s his new intern. The two begin investigating the crime scene and realize the person killed was crushed into the size of a small box.

Caitlin and Ralph are sitting down with Cisco trying to talk him through his breakup.

Iris manages to get an off-the-record comment from Captain Singh on the murder of Gridlock. Iris goes to question one of the convoy’s surviving guards in the hospital, where it’s revealed that Gridlock was specifically targeted.

Cecile finds the mind-reading device Harry previously made and tries to convince Joe to let her use it on her daughter. Cecile admits that she’s afraid of losing her powers and is scared she won’t be able to parent adequately without being able to read her newborn’s mind.

Barry and Nora are running a DNA analysis of the crime scene and they find out the attacker at the warehouse is a criminal by the name of Vanessa Jansen. They locate Vanessa, who’s in the midst of an arms deal.

While attempting to stop her, Vanessa uses her powers to put Nora in one of the amber enclosures but Barry’s able to save her before any harm comes her way.

Back at STAR Labs, Cisco and Caitlin explain that Vanessa has the ability to manipulate atoms and can use them to create force fields so dense, speedsters aren’t able to phase through them.

Barry begins to ramp up the training with Nora while Caitlin and Ralph take Cisco out for a makeover.

While investigating the death of Gridlock, Iris uncovers footage of the attack and catches a quick glimpse of Cicada.

After an intense training session with Nora, Barry visits with Joe. Barry admits to his father-in-law that Nora is starting to drive him nuts because of the time she’s spending around him. Joe talks Barry down after pointing out Nora’s situation is much like Barry’s when he was a kid. Cecile can be seen around the corner eavesdropping on their conversation.

Caitlin and Cisco are hanging out at Jitters when the latter questions Caitlin about not wanting to investigate her dad’s fake death certificate. Caitlin admits that if her dad is, in fact, alive, she’ll be distraught because he’s had ample time to come forward and seek her out. Cisco reassures her that it’s not too late to work things out with her dad.

In the lounge at STAR Labs, Barry’s showing Nora years-old video of himself training just after he found out he had powers to reassure her that she won’t learn everything overnight.

Team Flash are alerted to the location of Vanessa. Although she’s able to encase Barry in her enclosure, Nora’s able to distract her and put her in handcuffs. While the Allen’s are taking Vanessa away, Cicada shows up and throws one of his daggers through her chest.

Nora speeds Vanessa off to a local hospital and Cicada throws another dagger, which drains Barry, Cisco, and Ralph of their powers. Barry hears Cicada’s sound through their comm system and realizes it’s the same person that killed Gridlock.

Nora speeds back to the team and scares Cicada off before he’s able to harm Barry.

The team reconvenes at STAR Labs, where Iris shows them the footage of the Gridlock attack. They instantly recognize the sound of the man in the Gridlock video as the same person who’s attacked them.