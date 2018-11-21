‘The Flash’ Recap With Spoilers: “The Icicle Cometh”

“The Icicle Cometh” starts with Cicada having a coffee at Jitters. He notices his dagger start glowing in his page, hinting that a metahuman’s nearby. Cicada follows the meta outside and the two have a quite fight before he ultimately kills her.

Cisco informs Caitlin that he used their new-found satellites to track down possible locations of Caitlin’s dad and if she’s okay with it, they’d like to go check out his last known location. Cisco vibes the pair with Barry to a snowy location, where they find Caitlin’s dad hiding in an underground bunker.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Caitlin’s dad reveals he isolated himself from everyone else because he was experimented with himself to try finding a cure to ALS.

Ralph and Cecile team up to question workers at a local FEMA shelter about a potential name for the Cicada. The workers there refuse to give them information unless they come back with a warrant.

Cisco vibes the group — Caitlin’s dad included — back to STAR Labs, where Caitlin insists they run some tests but first, the two go out for a walk. When they leave, Cisco admits to Barry that Caitlin’s dad’s story is full of holes and he doesn’t necessarily trust him.

Sherloque, Iris, and Nora arrive at the construction site they think Cicada worked at and begin talking to the workers.

On their walk, Caitlin’s dad begins convulsing and he collapses. Caitlin grabs his arm, finding out it’s turned into ice. She takes him back to STAR Labs where he eventually wakes up. Once he comes to, he explains that the cure he worked on for ALS gave him a malignant mutation that’s turning his cell into ice. Caitlin puts two and two together and realizes her dad also gave her the cure, giving her the Killer Frost powers.

Iris, Nora, and Sherloque don’t get any leads at the construction site and head to the waterfront for a break. While there, they realize a carnival was happening the night of The Enlightenment and it very well could have been something that Cicada took his daughter to.

Cisco vibes back into Caitlin’s dad’s bunkers and has visions of his experiments from the past. Cisco goes back to STAR Labs and makes a shocking claim — that man isn’t Caitlin’s father. Cisco explains that he had a vision of the alter ego of Caitlin’s father making skin graphs so that he could portray being human. Caitlin’s furious at Cisco and yells at him to leave.

Cecile and Ray return to the FEMA shelter and start questioning the worker on some of the recent purchases he’s made. They uncover that he’s been pocketing government money and in exchange for immunity, the worker gives the pair a box of records.

Cicada returns home in dire shape from the fight he had earlier. His vision starts going blurry and he passes out.

Barry pulls Caitlin aside and talks to her about the situation. Barry admits that her father’s story isn’t adding up and comes to Cisco’s defense. After their talk, Caitlin realizes they’re right, the man they found isn’t really her father rather it’s his alter ego.

The trio goes to approach him but he uses his ice breath to knock them all out and escape from STAR Labs.

They locate the bad guy back in his bunker trying to use Caitlin’s serum to get rid of her dad for good. The metas on Team Flash rush out to try stopping him, but he starts cooling the whole bunker down so that Barry, Nora, Cisco, and Ralph begin freezing to death. Caitlin’s immune to the cold so she turns into Killer Frost and begins fighting her father’s doppelganger. Her dad eventually knocks hero ut and flies away.

Back at STAR Labs, Caitlin realizes that there’s gotta be at least a portion of her father still alive otherwise his alter ego — who they’re calling Icicle — wouldn’t be going to the lengths he is.

Sherloque, Nora, and Iris return to Star Labs with the crashed satellite and realize that a chunk of metal has been cut out of it the same exact shape of Cicada’s dagger.