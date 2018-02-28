‘The Flash’ Solves a Season-Long Mystery in “Subject 9”

Tonight’s episode of The Flash introduced the Fiddler, but it wasn’t just the musical stylings of a new bus meta that had Team Flash singing a brand-new tune.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of The Flash, “Subject 9”, below.

In tonight’s episode Team Flash tried to get a step ahead of The Thinker by tracking down the ninth bus meta, Izzy Bowin (Miranda MacDougall), a rising country artist with the impressive ability to manipulate sound. While Barry (Grant Gustin) and the team tried to train Izzy to defend herself as well as help fight DeVoe, Harry (Tom Cavanagh) had a project of his own.

Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) confided in Harry that she was having sleep issues as she can hear all of Joe’s (Jesse L. Williams) thoughts even while he slept. To fix this, Harry tried to create a device that would give Cecile some relief, but the prototype wasn’t great. After Cecile yelled at him, Harry came up with a new, improved, and dramatically smaller version that did work — and quickly realized it had other applications. Back at STAR Labs, Harry introduced the team to the device, revealing that he had just created the cerebral inhibitor.

For longtime fans of The Flash, this is a very significant development. Last season, Savitar/Time Remnant Barry Allen told Barry and the rest of the team about the cerebral inhibitor, the device they would use against DeVoe. Harry’s new device — which he just so happened to tell the team about in the very room Savitar explained was where the device was created. For Barry and the rest of the team, it’s a lightbulb moment, finally giving the team hope that they might be able to defeat The Thinker.

Interestingly, this is actually the second device on The Flash to be referred to as the cerebral inhibitor. Last season, the team used a device intended to stop Barry from creating new memories in an attempt to stop Savitar from knowing everything they were doing. However, it backfired and erased Barry’s long-term memories.

Harry’s cerebral inhibitor doesn’t appear to have any such abilities or unintended consequences, though it didn’t quite work the way he intended. The Thinker was able to call upon Kilg%re’s powers to fry the device. After all, Savitar said they used the device against The Thinker, not that it actually worked.

