‘The Flash’ Faces the Music in “Subject 9” Preview

The CW has released a new promo for “Subject 9”, the fourteenth episode of The Flash‘s fourth season.

After the deadly fallout of this week’s episode, Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) and Team Flash will be dealing with Clifford DeVoe/The Thinker, who is now occupying the body of Becky Sharpe/Hazard (Sugar Lyn Beard).

Judging by the promo, this will involve tracking down a female version of The Fiddler, a rather colorful Flash villain who is being reimagined as a female country artist. As the promo shows, the Fiddler will not be as on board with The Flash needing to protect her, and there’s no telling how that will manifest throughout the episode.

In the pages of DC Comics, The Fiddler is known as Isaac Bowin, a thief who uses music to hypnotize people. This skillset is used in pretty creative ways, leading to Isaac being a member of the Injustice Society, the Black Lantern Corps, and the Crime Champions.

This inclusion of The Fiddler – a character who might’ve seemed a little too unconventional in years past – is just the latest example of The Flash returning to its more light-hearted roots.

“I love season 3, and I love Savitar, and I love the story we told, but I think that’s about as dark as I ever want to go with the show.” executive producer Todd Helbing told ComicBook.com last year. “So yeah, I think that was a conscious effort of ours to really go back to everybody enjoyed being on this team and with each other, and make The Flash have fun again. I’m really excited about the scripts so far; they’re really, really funny.”

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a little while to see “Subject 9”, as The Flash (and several other CW shows) are taking a short hiatus for the Olympics.

The Flash returns on Tuesday, February 27th at 8/7c on The CW.